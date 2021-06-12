Mets' Jacob deGrom to Make Next Start After MRI on Injury Returns Clean

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom went through a throwing session Saturday after an MRI on his elbow injury came back "clean."

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reported Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner called it "a good sign," and DiComo noted "all parties" expect deGrom to make his next scheduled start.

"It came out clean," New York manager Luis Rojas said. "It was the same diagnosis [right flexor tendinitis] that we got yesterday."

DeGrom exited Friday's start against the San Diego Padres with the tendinitis in his right elbow, which is his throwing arm.

"My level of concern is not too high," he told reporters after the game. "I'm pretty sure it's going to be something that we can treat and hopefully not miss any time."

The 32-year-old Florida native is a two-time National League Cy Young Award winner and has put together an awe-inspiring start to the 2021 MLB season. He's compiled a microscopic 0.56 ERA and 0.53 WHIP with 103 strikeouts in 64 innings. His ERA is the lowest through 10 starts since earned runs became an official stat in 1913.

The New York rotation has already been seriously impacted by injuries this season with Noah Syndergaard (Tommy John surgery recovery) and Carlos Carrasco (right hamstring) yet to make any starts.

It's made the dominance of deGrom even more important as the Mets have surged to the top of the NL East with a 31-24 record, four games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies.

New York, which ranks second in team ERA (3.13), has also received strong starts from Marcus Stroman (2.41 ERA) and Taijuan Walker (2.07) to make up for some lackluster outings from the rest of the rotation.

It doesn't sound like a stint on the injured list will be necessary for deGrom, which is great news for a club that's running out of starting pitching depth.

Rojas said the Mets will proceed with caution with their ace despite the positive diagnosis.

"That's why sometimes he's come out with a low pitch count. It's just because of precaution," he said. "We want to have Jake the entire season."

If New York sticks with its rotation and doesn't give deGrom any extra days of rest, he will make his next start Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs.