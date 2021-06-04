X

    Red Sox's Ryan Brasier in Stable Condition After Being Hit in Head by Line Drive

    Blake SchusterContributor IJune 5, 2021
    Boston Red Sox reliever Ryan Brasier was struck in the head by a batted ball on Friday during a simulated game at the club's spring training facility in Fort Meyers, Florida, and taken to the hospital, manager Alex Cora told reporters. 

    Cora said Brasier is also in stable condition and is alert, but the next 24 hours will be "critical."

    “We’re going to have more information throughout the day and tomorrow," Cora said. "From what I just ask from you guys is pray for him and your thoughts for his family.” 

    Cora said he was able to text with Brasier after the incident and hopes he can recover sooner than later. 

    The 33-year-old has yet to make an appearance in the major leagues this season after suffering a left calf injury late in spring training. He was scheduled to return to Boston after another simulated game before heading out on a rehab assignment in the minor leagues. 

    In three seasons with the Red Sox, Brasier has tossed 114.1 innings with a 3.70 ERA, 1.163 WHIP and 120 strikeouts on 39 walks. 

    “I texted with [Brasier] on the way [to Yankee Stadium] at 1:30 p.m.,” Cora said. “It’s been a tough four or five months for him. So it wasn’t a baseball text. It was just, he’s one of our guys, he’s been here for three or four years and we care about him. So we put baseball out of the equation and this is about the human being. We just want him to be healthy.”

    It's the second instance of a pitcher being struck in the head in as many days after Tampa Bay Rays prospect Tyler Zombro was hit during an appearance for the Durham Bulls against the Norfolk Tides on Thursday night. Zombro was taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to Duke University Hospital for further evaluation and the game was called in the 8th inning. He remains in stable condition, however, the Bulls and Tide postponed their matchup on Friday.

