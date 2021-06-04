Durham Bulls' Game vs. Norfolk Tides Postponed Day After Tyler Zombro's Head Injury

Sara D. Davis/Getty Images

Friday's Triple-A game between the Durham Bulls and Norfolk Tides has been postponed following a severe head injury to Tampa Bay Rays prospect Tyler Zombro during Thursday's outing.

The Bulls' reliever was struck in the head by a line-drive a few pitches after taking the mound in the eighth inning and reportedly collapsed face first before convulsing on the mound. He was quickly taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to a local hospital.

Officials initially suspended play on Thursday before deciding to call the game following the incident.

The 26-year-old right-hander was taken to Duke University Hospital and remains in "stable condition" under the care of the medical staff at the facility. According to the Rays, overnight updates on Zombro's condition have been "positive." The Major League Club will continue to provide information on the pitcher's status as available.

Zombro was making his 10th appearance of the season with Durham after being promoted to Triple-A at the end of April. Heading into Thursday's action, the righty had tallied nine strikeouts and one walk in 11.1 innings pitched with four earned runs for a 1.41 WHIP.

No makeup date has been determined for the Bulls and Tides.