Phillies' Jean Segura Says He and Joe Girardi 'Love Each Other' After Confrontation

G Fiume/Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura and his manager, Joe Girardi, have apparently made up, though both sides refuse to disclose what led to their dugout confrontation Sunday.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins, Segura explained he's had additional conversations with Girardi since the weekend and appears to have cleared the air.

"We love each other, absolutely," Segura said. "Everything has passed and we're all good. We cleared it up, and at the end of the day, we're here to win baseball games."

The two are very much on the same page when it comes to brushing off questions about why the dustup happened in the first place. When reporters broached the topic with Girardi in the immediate aftermath Sunday, the manager refused to offer any comment or explanation.

On Tuesday, Segura followed suit.

"I don't want to talk about it anymore," the infielder said. "I'll leave it in the past. Like Joe said [Sunday], whatever is said on the bench, stays on the bench. And whatever is said in the clubhouse, stays in the clubhouse. At the end of the day, we're all here and we're loving each other and we'll continue to play the game."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The feud became noticeably public Sunday when Segura did not join his teammates on the mound to speak with the manager during a pitching change, instead staying at his position.

A short while later in the dugout, Segura had to be held back from Girardi.

The Phillies are 5-5 over their last 10 games, 21-20 overall, and still trying to find a consistent rhythm. Segura has certainly struggled there recently, committing three errors over the weekend.

The 31-year-old remained in the lineup against the Marlins on Tuesday as Philadelphia hosts its division rival.

Whatever else happened between Segura and Girardi will remain private for now. It doesn't appear Girardi has any plans to become the first person to break that silence, either.

"Every little spat that you have with someone that you love at home," Girardi said. "You don't go and tell everyone around you, do you?"

The manager added that he loves Segura, too, and they will continue taking care of things privately.