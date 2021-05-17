Phillies' Joe Girardi: Heated Exchange with Jean Segura Was 'a Bench Conversation'

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi did not want to talk about his confrontation with second baseman Jean Segura that happened during Sunday's 10-8 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

"That's a bench conversation, meant for the bench," he said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "You can ask all you want; you got everything you're going to get about it. I'm done with it."

Girardi grew heated after the game when asked about it:

The AP noted that third base coach Dusty Wathan had to hold Segura, who committed two errors during the game, back during the confrontation.

Frustration may be high in Philadelphia following another loss. It is now 3-5 in the last eight games and lost two of three in Toronto as the road woes continue for a team that is 13-6 at home and 8-14 away from home.

Fortunately for the Phillies, they are still just a half-game behind the New York Mets in the National League East as one of only two teams in the struggling division that are now below .500.

Despite his poor game in the field, Segura went 2-for-4 at the dish with a run scored and a walk, continuing his impressive hitting start. Entering play Sunday, he was slashing .320/.349/.450 with two home runs and eight RBI as a key cog in the team's offense.

As for Sunday's incident, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia noted that Segura did not join the rest of the infield at the mound when Girardi came out to make a pitching change. The yelling started in the dugout after that.

He will look to bounce back in the field and keep it rolling at the plate when the Phillies return home for a three-game set against the Miami Marlins starting Tuesday.