Harry Kane '100% Committed' to Tottenham Amid Rumors of Desired Exit, Says Mason

Even if Harry Kane leaves Tottenham this summer, the striker will remain focused on his current club to finish the 2020-21 season.

"He feels fine, looking forward to tomorrow," manager Ryan Mason said Tuesday, per James Olley of ESPN FC. "He is going to be 100 percent committed. I'm looking forward to seeing him play in our beautiful stadium, in front of our fans. So, we are excited about tomorrow."

Spurs play Aston Villa at home Wednesday before ending the year with an away match against Leicester City. The team sits sixth in the Premier League table and is hoping to secure a spot in the Europa League.

Kane has reportedly told Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy that he wants to leave during the upcoming transfer window but would prefer to remain in the Premier League, according to Olley.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are all reportedly interested in the 27-year-old, but Tottenham is asking for £150 million in return.

Kane is finishing his ninth season with Tottenham and has been one of the top players in England during this stretch, with 165 goals in Premier League play. The forward has 22 goals this season with two matches remaining, tied with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah for the most in the league.

His 13 assists are also easily the most of his career.

Despite the offensive production from Kane, Tottenham has struggled this season and is likely to finish outside the top four for the second straight season. Manager Jose Mourinho was fired in April, and the club will end another season without a trophy.

It could force Kane to find a new team even with three years remaining on his contract.

Tottenham still expect the elite player to be on the pitch for the final two games as he ends the 2020-21 season.

"I think he starts tomorrow because he is our best striker, one of the best strikers in the world," Mason said. "I said all along—and I've been pretty consistent in my managers, whether that's about my future, managers for next season—the facts are I am here for the next two games, and that is my main focus."

The club is expected to have about 10,000 fans in attendance for Wednesday's match.