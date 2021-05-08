Mets GM on Francisco Lindor, Jeff McNeil Altercation: I'll Respect Clubhouse Code

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

New York Mets acting general manager Zack Scott declined to offer details on the argument between Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil that took place during Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"Clearly, it's something that they didn't want to get into too much detail about. So I'll respect that and know the code of the clubhouse," Scott told reporters Saturday.

Lindor and McNeil miscommunicated on a ground ball in the seventh inning, and Nick Ahmed reached on an infield single. Both players offered coy responses to what was said during their talk in the tunnel, with Lindor saying they were arguing about whether they saw a rat or raccoon.

These types of arguments happen in clubhouses all the time. Miscommunications happen, tempers flare, and then everyone moves on.

If Lindor and McNeil continue to struggle with their on-field chemistry, the situation could be worth monitoring.

However, as a one-off discussion, this interaction was more notable for Lindor's and McNeil's tongue-in-cheek comments than anything.

Plus, the Mets won. That's a pretty easy way to heal wounds.