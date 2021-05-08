X

    Mets GM on Francisco Lindor, Jeff McNeil Altercation: I'll Respect Clubhouse Code

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMay 9, 2021

    Mike Stobe/Getty Images

    New York Mets acting general manager Zack Scott declined to offer details on the argument between Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil that took place during Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

    "Clearly, it's something that they didn't want to get into too much detail about. So I'll respect that and know the code of the clubhouse," Scott told reporters Saturday.

    Lindor and McNeil miscommunicated on a ground ball in the seventh inning, and Nick Ahmed reached on an infield single. Both players offered coy responses to what was said during their talk in the tunnel, with Lindor saying they were arguing about whether they saw a rat or raccoon.

    These types of arguments happen in clubhouses all the time. Miscommunications happen, tempers flare, and then everyone moves on.

    If Lindor and McNeil continue to struggle with their on-field chemistry, the situation could be worth monitoring.

    However, as a one-off discussion, this interaction was more notable for Lindor's and McNeil's tongue-in-cheek comments than anything.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Plus, the Mets won. That's a pretty easy way to heal wounds.

    Related

      deGrom Expected to Return Sunday

      deGrom Expected to Return Sunday
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      deGrom Expected to Return Sunday

      New York Post
      via New York Post

      Mets Players Having Fun with Lindor’s ‘Rat’ Tale

      Mets Players Having Fun with Lindor’s ‘Rat’ Tale
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Mets Players Having Fun with Lindor’s ‘Rat’ Tale

      New York Post
      via New York Post

      Ranking the Best No-Hitters Since 2010 📊

      See which no-no reigns supreme in @kenyondavid's top eight 📲

      Ranking the Best No-Hitters Since 2010 📊
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Ranking the Best No-Hitters Since 2010 📊

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report

      Way-Too-Early All-Star Game Picks

      @JoelReuter takes a stab at what the stacked AL and NL rosters may look like in July ⭐➡️

      Way-Too-Early All-Star Game Picks
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Way-Too-Early All-Star Game Picks

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report