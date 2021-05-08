Francisco Lindor Offers Explanation for Video of Commotion in Mets Dugout

AP Photo/John Minchillo

Francisco Lindor offered a unique explanation about a commotion that occurred in the New York Mets' dugout during Friday's 5-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Lindor said he and Jeff McNeil were discussing if they saw a rat or raccoon in the dugout at Citi Field:

In the middle of the seventh inning, SNY television cameras caught several Mets players scrambling into the hallway that connects the dugout and locker room.

If there was an incident between Lindor and McNeil that took place behind the scenes, it seems the Mets are going to do everything they can to protect it. Marcus Stroman tweeted this after the game:

Whatever happened may have helped jumpstart Lindor's season. The four-time All-Star hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at four. He finished the game 2-for-5 with a homer, two RBI and two runs scored.

Friday marked Lindor's first multi-hit game since April 21 and just his third of the season. New York moved back over .500 at 14-13 with the victory.