Cavs vs. Wizards Games Postponed on Sunday, Monday amid COVID-19 Concerns

Ned Dishman

The games scheduled between the Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers for Sunday and Monday have been postponed because of COVID-19.

Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee tweeted the press release relayed by the NBA on the matter:

The league noted that the games were postponed since the Wizards will not have the minimum of eight players available because of COVID-19 contact tracing procedures.

The NBA had already postponed Washington's games scheduled for Wednesday and Friday against the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons, respectively.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that a third Wizards player had tested positive for COVID-19.

Multiple teams have had games postponed over the past two weeks because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing protocols, but the Wizards are seemingly in the midst of one of the most extensive outbreaks of the 2020-21 season thus far.

Entering Friday, both the Wizards and Cavaliers were outside the top eight in the Eastern Conference.

Washington is tied for 13th in the conference with a 3-8 mark, while Cleveland is tied for ninth at 5-7, as it has dropped three in a row after a surprising 5-4 start.

The Cavs are set to get one game in before the postponements, as they will host the New York Knicks on Friday night.

Cleveland's next scheduled game after that is Jan. 20 against the Brooklyn Nets, while the Wizards are supposed to play next on Jan. 20 against the Charlotte Hornets.