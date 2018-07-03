Manchester City Transfer News: Riyad Mahrez Deal Close in Latest Rumours

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJuly 3, 2018

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 09: Riyad Mahrez of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Arsenal at The King Power Stadium on May 9, 2018 in Leicester, England. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)
James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City will reportedly sign long-term attacking target Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City before the end of the week.

According to Sky Sports News, all that remains is for Mahrez, 27, to complete a medical as the deal is all but agreed between the two clubs, with City set to shell out around £60 million for the winger.

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

