Real Madrid vs. Liverpool: UCL Final Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

The UEFA Champions League will finally reach its conclusion on Saturday, as defending champions Real Madrid face Premier League giants Liverpool at the Olympic Stadium in Kyiv.

Real have won three of the last four finals and have tons of experience at the highest level, whereas Liverpool last won the tournament in 2005. Both teams favour attacking football, and fans should be in for an incredible contest.

Date: Saturday, May 26

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

TV Info/Live Stream: BT Sport 2 (UK), FOX (U.S.)

Team News

According to WhoScored.com, Los Blancos enter the final without any major injuries or suspensions to worry about.

While manager Zinedine Zidane has a full squad to choose from, colleague Jurgen Klopp will have some shuffling to do. Joel Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joe Gomez are certain to miss out through injury, and Emre Can and James Milner are doubts. The latter is expected to start, however.

Fireworks in the Final?

Both teams' recent form and awesome quality in attack suggest fans should expect a high-scoring final, as opposed to a more tactical and defensive approach.

Los Blancos have been leaky at the back the last few weeks and conceded twice against Villarreal in their last outing. The Yellow Submarine can be impressive in attack, but their level of talent pales in comparison to that of the Reds, who could punish Real severely for similar lapses.

While Mohamed Salah will soak up the headlines, Real know he's not the only danger man:

The trio of Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino will come face to face with a fearsome and versatile group of forwards, headed by Cristiano Ronaldo. Depending on Zidane's tactical approach, he could be flanked by Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Isco, Marco Asensio or Lucas Vazquez―all athletic and capable scorers.

Ronaldo has been rested in recent weeks, but he did score in his last two appearances. Bale has been in spectacular form, but he's likely to take a secondary role to the Portuguese―if he even starts to begin with.

Between the two best scorers on the pitch, his manager is―understandably―backing Ronaldo:

With so much attacking firepower on display, the difference could be made on the other end of the pitch. Real's defence of late has been shaky, but they have plenty of big-match experience and tend to play their best football in these sort of contests.

Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren don't have similar experience and will have their hands full, especially if Milner is at less than 100 percent and can't lesten the pressure. That gives the advantage to Los Blancos, but not by much.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-2 Liverpool