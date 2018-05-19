Serena Williams, David Beckham Attend Royal Wedding

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistMay 19, 2018

US tennis player Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. (Photo by Ian West / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read IAN WEST/AFP/Getty Images)
IAN WEST/Getty Images

Some of sports' biggest stars were in attendance for the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday afternoon. 

Serena Williams, who is friends with Markle, posted several photos alongside husband Alexis Ohanian before the ceremony got underway at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in England. 

According to Us Weekly's Erin Crabtree, Markle has referred to the 23-time Grand Slam champion as her "closest friend." 

David and Victoria Beckham were also on hand for the royal nuptials: 

The couple was also in attendance for the 2011 wedding between Prince William and Kate Middleton.    

