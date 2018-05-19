Serena Williams, David Beckham Attend Royal Wedding

Serena Williams, David Beckham Attend Royal WeddingMay 19, 2018
Some of sports' biggest stars were in attendance for the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday afternoon.
Serena Williams, who is friends with Markle, posted several photos alongside husband Alexis Ohanian before the ceremony got underway at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in England.
Serena Williams @serenawilliams
Ready for my friend’s wedding. #beingserena @alexisohanian https://t.co/PSIYvpXlaV
According to Us Weekly's Erin Crabtree, Markle has referred to the 23-time Grand Slam champion as her "closest friend."
David and Victoria Beckham were also on hand for the royal nuptials:
B/R Football @brfootball
David Beckham has turned up for The Royal Wedding looking 😎 https://t.co/y6JbN60sdr
The couple was also in attendance for the 2011 wedding between Prince William and Kate Middleton.
