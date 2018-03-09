MLS, Twitter Reportedly Agree to 3-Year Content, Live-Streaming Contract

EMMANUEL DUNAND/Getty Images

Twitter has signed a three-year deal with Major League Soccer to show at least 24 matches per season, including further coverage across the social media platform.

Todd Spangler of Variety reported the company will stream games and desires further collaborations with the sports industry after Facebook, Amazon and YouTube secured rights with several leagues and organisations.

The new MLS deal sees Twitter given the right to stream football via Univision, which is broadcast in Spanish. Twitter has been given permission to air the matches in English, giving the social media giant a significantly broader audience.

The first game on Twitter will be Los Angeles Football Club vs. Real Salt Lake on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The new deal will also see MLS broadcast highlights across its various official Twitter accounts.

Social media has become influential in recent years, and young audiences are fully engaged with the options they have in a busy marketplace.

The advent of mobile technology makes Twitter and Facebook the perfect one-stop destinations for sporting events, with the companies offering quick and easy access to video and other digital content.