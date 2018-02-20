Champions League 2018: Tuesday Odds, Live Stream for Round-of-16 Leg 1 Fixtures

Peter Steffen/Associated Press

Bayern Munich and Barcelona have been handed some of the best odds to win the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League heading into their first-leg fixtures of the round of 16 on Tuesday.

The Bavarians will play host to Turkish side Besiktas, while Barcelona face a difficult trip to west London for a clash with Premier League champions Chelsea. Bayern sport odds of 11-2, while the Catalans have odds of 6-1, per OddsShark.com.

Here's a look at the teams with the best odds of winning the Champions League. For the complete list, click here:

Here's a look ahead to Tuesday's clashes (both kick off at 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET):

Both Bayern and Barcelona lead their respective domestic competitions by a significant margin, putting them in an excellent position for success in Europe as well.

Like Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain―the teams who hold the best odds―the two can place more of an emphasis on the Champions league in their preparations, as it's no disaster if they drop points in the Bundesliga or La Liga from time to time.

Bayern's advantage in Germany is particularly big, with Bayer Leverkusen sitting more than 20 points behind the Bavarians. Their form has been remarkable:

Besiktas impressed in the group stages and are unbeaten in their last seven matches across all competitions, but there's a clear gap in talent between the two sides.

The Turks are also in the midst of a difficult domestic campaign―they sit just fourth in the standings―and have the derby with Fenerbahce next on the schedule, so their entire focus won't be on Europe.

It's a similar story in Tuesday's other tie, where Chelsea have struggled domestically of late and have a date with Manchester United on the horizon. Manager Antonio Conte and his troops will have high hopes for the Barcelona clash, but the Blues' chances appear slim going into the first leg.

The Catalans have lost just a single match since September and have been excellent on both sides of the pitch―scoring when needed and barely conceding. Their run has been historic:

Stopping the Blaugrana machine from grabbing an away goal seems next to impossible, and the Blues are lacking an ace scoring option themselves, with Alvaro Morata yet to net in 2018.

PSG were also in great form going into their 3-1 loss against Real Madrid, however, proving that domestic form doesn't always translate to the European stage. Barcelona's odds are good, but Chelsea have plenty of experience and should not be overlooked.