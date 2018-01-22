Premier League Table: 2018 Standings, Week 25 Fixtures After Week 24 Results

Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Liverpool's ecstasy from beating Premier League leaders Manchester City was short-lived as manager Jurgen Klopp's side suffered a 1-0 defeat at bottom side Swansea City on Monday evening.

Alfie Mawson capitalised on record signing Virgil van Dijk's miscued clearance to sweep home the breakthrough in the first half, and the Reds never found their foothold to level at the Liberty Stadium.

Swansea's victory isn't enough to take them off the bottom of the table, although Carlos Carvalhal's third win as Swans manager did take them level on points with West Bromwich Albion and within three points of safety.

The Premier League will take a brief respite in place of the FA Cup's fourth-round fixtures this weekend, but the action returns for Week 25 on Tuesday as midweek matchups make their way back into the English schedule.

We profile some of the most promising fixtures coming up in the next batch of games and provide a look at the latest Premier League standings following Liverpool's loss on Monday.

Premier League Standings (Goal Difference)

1. Manchester City 65 (52)

2. Manchester United 53 (33)

3. Chelsea 50 (29)

4. Liverpool 47 (25)

5. Tottenham Hotspur 44 (25)

6. Arsenal 42 (14)

7. Leicester City 34 (4)

8. Burnley 34 (-2)

9. Everton 28 (-13)

10. Watford 26 (-11)

11. West Ham United 26 (-12)

12. Bournemouth 25 (-11)

13. Crystal Palace 25 (-15)

14. Huddersfield Town 24 (-22)

15. Newcastle United 23 (-12)

16. Brighton & Hove Albion 23 (-16)

17. Stoke City 23 (-25)

18. Southampton 21 (-11)

19. West Bromwich Albion 20 (-12)

20. Swansea City 20 (-20)

Red Devils Risk Clean Sheet Run at Spurs

Manchester United remain 12 points away from Premier League leaders Manchester City but are clearly still motivated to impress in the top tier after clinching clean sheets in each of their last four league fixtures.

However, it's in attack that United will glean most focus in Week 25 as new signing Alexis Sanchez could make his club debut away to Tottenham Hotspur, and ESPN FC profiled the Chilean following his move to Old Trafford:

It's almost poetic that Sanchez's first opportunity to dazzle for his new club could be by helping to beat the closest rivals of his old club, a chance to show the Gunners exactly what they're missing—as if they need reminding.

Spurs are on an impressive run of their own and are unbeaten in their last six league outings, although the Press Association's Tom Allnutt couldn't hide criticism of the team following Sunday's 1-1 draw at Southampton:

Tottenham have won the majority (25) of their 45 Premier League points at temporary home Wembley Stadium this term, while Jose Mourinho's men have lost only twice away from home (Chelsea and Huddersfield Town).

United have already beaten Spurs 1-0 on their own turf earlier this season and have the chance to complete a league double over Mauricio Pochettino's side, who hammered Everton 4-0 the last time they were in action at Wembley.

In-Form Foxes Look to Topple Toffees

Leicester City may no longer be chasing Premier League titles and shock silverware, but the Foxes have timed a respectable rise back into the division's hierarchy leading into Wednesday's trip to Goodison Park.

The BBC's John Bennett remarked upon their turnaround under manager Claude Puel, whose side are now five games unbeaten and haven't conceded a goal in 450 minutes of play:

Everton, on the other hand, are enduring something of a downward spiral after initially showing great promise under Sam Allardyce, who has seen the team tail off of late, losing four of their last five matches.

What's more, it appears Everton's sense of adventure has taken a particular hit since Allardyce's arrival, per Football365's Daniel Storey:

A trip to Goodison Park would usually daunt just about any Premier League foe, but the Merseyside venue no longer looks as intimidating when Everton have failed to win in any of their last three games there.

Victory over Everton could lift seventh-placed Leicester within touching distance of Arsenal and a possible European qualification place, and the goal-shy Toffees could be exactly the sweetener the Foxes are looking for.