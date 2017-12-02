Enner Valencia, Tigres UANL Advances to Liga MX Final over Club America

JULIO CESAR AGUILAR/Getty Images

Tigres UANL is headed to the Liga MX Apertura final after Saturday's 3-0 win over Club America in the second leg of their semifinal showdown.

Tigres came into this matchup only needing a draw to advance after their 1-0 win in the first leg on Wednesday. They were able to hold serve on their home field at Estadio Universitario, where they haven't lost this season.

After a scoreless first half, Tigres unloaded with three goals to put America away. Enner Valencia put Tigres on top with a goal in the 56th minute and added a second in the 72nd minute for his team-leading 11th score this season.

Andre-Pierre Gignac put the cherry on top for Tigres with a penalty-kick goal in the 76th minute.

Goals figured to be a precious commodity for both teams. Club America has been held scoreless for four straight games, leading ESPN's Tom Marshall to offer this assessment of the hierarchy in Liga MX:

Guido Rodríguez has America's last goal, which came in the 81st minute against Santos on Nov. 19. The Eagles were inept at attacking Tigres' goal on Wednesday, getting zero shots on goal despite controlling the ball for 52 percent of the game.

Things did get better for Club America in terms of scoring opportunities during the second leg. They had two shots on goal in the first half but still found themselves trying to get one past Tigres goalie Nahuel Guzman.

Darwin Quintero nearly had a breakthrough on this free kick that sailed just wide of the net:

The first-half numbers suggested Club America head coach Miguel Herrera made a concerted effort to have his team play more aggressively in an effort to make something happen:

UANL inserted Jurgen Damm into the lineup for Eduardo Vargas to open the second half, which Marshall suggested could cause Club America problems:

Valencia has been Tigres' most-prolific offensive weapon this season, and he came through when they needed him the most.

It didn't take long for Tigres to start finding their momentum on offense. Gignac came within inches of putting his team on top with a shot that got past Club America goalie Agustin Marchesin before bouncing off the right post in the 51st minute.

Five minutes later, Valencia broke the stalemate for Tigres and increased the pressure on Club America to get something going with its season on the line. He would ice the game in the 72nd minute with his second goal.

Unfortunately, things never came together for Club America. This marks the second straight year America's season has come to an end against Tigres, losing in last year's Apertura final.

Now that Tigres knows their fate, they will await the result of Sunday's semifinal between Monterrey and Morelia. Monterrey has the edge in that matchup after a 1-0 win in the first leg. UANL will be in search of its third straight Apertura championship.