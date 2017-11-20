Premier League Table: 2017 Standings, Week 13 Fixtures After Week 12 Results

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Brighton & Hove Albion and Stoke City played out an entertaining 2-2 draw to wrap up Week 12 of the Premier League on Monday.

Both sides played with an attacking endeavour throughout the contest, with chances aplenty being conjured at both ends. Eventually Brighton's Jose Izquierdo earned his side a share of the spoils after 60 minutes following a frantic first half.

Earlier this weekend Manchester City continued their relentless march at the top of the Premier League table, as they beat Leicester City 2-0. Manchester United kept in touch with their rivals, though, with a 4-1 win over Newcastle United ensuring they're still just eight points back.

Here are the results in full from Week 12 of the Premier League, the fixtures to come in Week 13 and a reminder of how the action played out on another absorbing weekend in English football's top flight.

Week 12 Results

Arsenal 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Bournemouth 4-0 Huddersfield Town

Burnley 2-0 Swansea City

Crystal Palace 2-2 Everton

Liverpool 3-0 Southampton

Leicester City 2-0 Manchester City

West Bromwich Albion 0-4 Chelsea

Manchester United 4-1 Newcastle United

Watford 2-0 West Ham United

Brighton & Hove Albion 2-2 Stoke City

For the Premier League standings, visit the competition website.

Week 13 Fixtures

Friday, November 24

8 p.m. West Ham United vs. Leicester City

Saturday, November 25

3 p.m. Crystal Palace vs. Stoke City

3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Watford

3 p.m. Swansea City vs. Bournemouth

3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Bromwich Albion

5:30 p.m. Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Sunday, November 26

1:30 p.m Southampton vs. Everton

2 p.m. Burnley vs. Arsenal

4 p.m. Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester City

Monday Recap

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Stoke made a bright start at the Amex Stadium and took the lead through a brilliant goal from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who brought down Xherdan Shaqiri's long ball and finished calmly.

Brighton should have had the chance to level from the spot when Glenn Murray was tripped by Ryan Shawcross, but inexplicably referee Lee Mason opted not to give a penalty. The Seagulls were level soon, though.

Davy Propper was the architect, as he bustled across the box and crossed for Pascal Gross, who hammered home the equaliser. Per Sky Sports Statto, he's quickly become a key man for Brighton:

After working so hard to get back on terms, Brighton boss Chris Houghton would have been so disappointed to see his side fall behind a couple of minutes later. Kurt Zouma was on hand to head home after a scramble in the box, giving the Potters a 2-1 lead at the break.

Still, Brighton kept attacking after half-time, and after a scrappy spell of defending from Stoke, Izquierdo wrapped home a shot from close range on the hour-mark.

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

As noted by OptaJoe, Stoke sent on Peter Crouch in search of a winner, with the striker breaking a Premier League record in the process:

But he was unable to spark another go-ahead goal for his side, and while Brighton pushed hard for the three points in the final stages, a draw was ultimately a fair reflection of an even game.

Weekend Recap

Michael Regan/Getty Images

City's irresistible form continued at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, as they coasted to a 2-0 victory thanks to sublime goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne.

The former capped a stunning team move from Pep Guardiola's side, before the latter hammered in a brutal left-footed shot from range. They were goals that epitomised what this City side is capable of—both collective and individual brilliance.

As noted by Nick Harris of SportingIntelligence, the team have now enjoyed the finest start to a Premier League season ever:

United are their nearest rivals, as they thumped Newcastle United 4-1. And if it wasn't for their local rivals, there would be plenty waxing lyrical about the fine start Jose Mourinho's men have enjoyed, too.

The win over the Magpies was the most fluid they have looked in weeks, and it was no coincidence that United welcomed back Paul Pogba to the team. There's been a lack of drive and creativity at the hub of the side without his influence.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Bleacher Report's Alex Dunn doesn't believe United are quite the same without their midfield conductor:

Elsewhere, Arsenal moved to within one point of rivals Tottenham Hotspur after they won the north London derby 2-0. Goals from Shkodran Mustafi and Alexis Sanchez were enough to see the Gunners to a huge win and reignite their top-four charge.

A 4-0 win for Chelsea at the expense of West Bromwich Albion moved them up into third, while Liverpool appear to be finding form at the right time, too, as they swept aside Southampton 3-0 to preserve fifth place.