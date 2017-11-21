Champions League 2017: Group Live Stream, TV Schedule, Predictions for Tuesday

Peter Dejong/Associated Press

The UEFA Champions League group stage is drawing to a close, as the first eight fixtures of Matchday 5 of the 2017-18 edition take place on Tuesday.

Sevilla and Liverpool will meet in a battle for the top spot in Group E, while Borussia Dortmund are desperate for a result against Tottenham Hotspur. Manchester City host Feyenoord, and Napoli play host to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Here's a look at the schedule for Tuesday, complete with predictions and TV information.

Time: Hosts (Prediction) Visitors, TV Info

5 p.m. GMT: Besiktas (2-0) FC Porto, BT Sport 2/Fox Sports/ESPN 3

5 p.m. GMT: Spartak Moscow (1-0) NK Maribor, BT Sport 3/Fox Soccer/ESPN 3

7:45 p.m. GMT: Sevilla (2-1) Liverpool, BT Sport 2/Fox Sports/ESPN 3

7:45 p.m. GMT: AS Monaco (1-1) RB Leipzig, BT Sport Extra/Fox Sports/ESPN 3

7:45 p.m. GMT: Manchester City (3-0) Feyenoord, BT Sport 4K/Fox Sports/ESPN 3

7:45 p.m. GMT: Napoli (2-0) Shakhtar Donetsk, BT Sport Extra/Fox Sports/ESPN 3

7:45 p.m. GMT: APOEL (1-3) Real Madrid, BT Sport Extra/Fox Sports/ESPN 3

7:45 p.m. GMT: Borussia Dortmund (1-1) Tottenham Hotspur, BT Sport 3/Fox Soccer/ESPN 3

Live-stream links: BT Sport app, Fox Soccer Match Pass, WatchESPN

Preview

The battle at the top of Group E is the tightest entering Tuesday's slate of fixtures, as Liverpool and Sevilla are separated by just a point, with Spartak Moscow close behind.

The Russians will host winless Maribor before the match kicks off at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium and are expected to cruise to a win.

On paper, the Reds and Sevilla are evenly matched, but the hosts will have a huge advantage at home, per Unibet:

Spurs are already assured a spot in the next round and visit the iconic Signal Iduna Park for a meeting with Dortmund. BVB trail second-placed Real Madrid by five points in Group H and will travel to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on the final matchday.

Qualification for the next round seems impossible for the Germans, who have plenty of issues, per sportswriter Alex Truica:

In Group F, City have a solid lead over the rest of the pack and can afford to rest some key starters against Feyenoord, who have yet to earn a point. The bigger battle will play out in southern Italy, where Napoli have to beat Shakhtar to have any chance of advancing.

Besiktas remain in full control of Group G, and European debutants RB Leipzig trail FC Porto by two points in the battle for second place.

The Bundesliga side need a positive result at last-placed Monaco and will already know the result of the earlier match in Istanbul by the time they kick off against the Ligue 1 champions.