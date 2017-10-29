La Liga Table 2017 Week 10: Standings and Final Scores After Sunday

La Liga Table 2017 Week 10: Standings and Final Scores After SundayOctober 29, 2017
Girona and Getafe grabbed major upsets during Sunday's Week 10 La Liga action, as the former defeated Real Madrid and the latter beat Real Sociedad.
The Catalans fully deserved the win over Los Blancos, who already trail Barcelona by eight points in the title race. Getafe move to within two points of Sociedad.
Here's a look at the full results from Sunday:
Getafe 2-1 Real Sociedad
Girona 2-1 Real Madrid
Eibar 2-2 Levante
Malaga 2-1 Celta Vigo
The complete standings can be found on WhoScored.com. Here are the current point totals:
1. Barcelona, 28
2. Valencia, 24
3. Real Madrid, 20
4. Atletico Madrid, 20
5. Sevilla, 19
6. Villarreal, 17
7. Leganes, 17
8. Real Betis, 16
9. Real Sociedad, 14
10. Getafe, 12
11. Levante, 12
12. Girona, 12
13. Celta Vigo, 11
14. Athletic, 11
15. Espanyol, 10
16. Deportivo, 8
17. Eibar, 8
18. Las Palmas, 6
19. Malaga, 4
20. Alaves, 3
Recap
Cristhian Stuani and Portu turned Sunday's clash between Girona and Madrid on its head in five extraordinary minutes, with the hosts completing an unlikely comeback against the reigning European and Spanish champions.
Isco had given Madrid the lead, but Girona overran the midfield areas, and the Catalans eventually found their deserved goals. The hosts could have scored more, and the fans at the Estadi Montilivi enjoyed one of their best ever afternoons.
Per sports writer Rik Sharma, they had some fun at the expense of Cristiano Ronaldo:
Rik Sharma @riksharma_
"Messi" chant ringing around the stadium as Ronaldo flounders2017-10-29 16:49:47
Los Blancos already chase Barcelona by eight points―the Blaugrana beat Athletic 2-0 on Saturday―and are slowly edging toward a crisis. Per Robbie Dunne of AS, there are already conflicting messages coming out of the dressing room:
Robbie Dunne @robbiejdunne
Casemiro didn't get Zidane's memo on being concerned. Casemiro says everyone is, Zidane says nothing at all to worry about.2017-10-29 17:43:35
There was another upset on Sunday, albeit of a lesser degree, with Getafe beating Real Sociedad. La Real haven't been in great form after their hot start to the season, and goals from Angel and Jorge Molina doomed the Basques to another defeat.
Amid the struggles, there have been reasons for optimism in San Sebastian, including the improving form of Adnan Januzaj, per David Cartlidge of BeIN Sports USA:
David Cartlidge @davidjaca
Januzaj with yet another brilliant assist for Real Sociedad. Burst of pace to into space, then vision and weight of the pass on point.2017-10-29 11:07:44
Malaga finally grabbed their first win of the season, beating Celta Vigo thanks to a late penalty goal from Recio. The win moved the team past Deportivo Alaves in the standings, but the Boquerones still sit well below where they were expected to be.