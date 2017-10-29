La Liga Table 2017 Week 10: Standings and Final Scores After Sunday

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Girona and Getafe grabbed major upsets during Sunday's Week 10 La Liga action, as the former defeated Real Madrid and the latter beat Real Sociedad.

The Catalans fully deserved the win over Los Blancos, who already trail Barcelona by eight points in the title race. Getafe move to within two points of Sociedad.

Here's a look at the full results from Sunday:

Getafe 2-1 Real Sociedad

Girona 2-1 Real Madrid

Eibar 2-2 Levante

Malaga 2-1 Celta Vigo

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

The complete standings can be found on WhoScored.com. Here are the current point totals:

1. Barcelona, 28

2. Valencia, 24

3. Real Madrid, 20

4. Atletico Madrid, 20

5. Sevilla, 19

6. Villarreal, 17

7. Leganes, 17

8. Real Betis, 16

9. Real Sociedad, 14

10. Getafe, 12

11. Levante, 12

12. Girona, 12

13. Celta Vigo, 11

14. Athletic, 11

15. Espanyol, 10

16. Deportivo, 8

17. Eibar, 8

18. Las Palmas, 6

19. Malaga, 4

20. Alaves, 3

Recap

Cristhian Stuani and Portu turned Sunday's clash between Girona and Madrid on its head in five extraordinary minutes, with the hosts completing an unlikely comeback against the reigning European and Spanish champions.

Isco had given Madrid the lead, but Girona overran the midfield areas, and the Catalans eventually found their deserved goals. The hosts could have scored more, and the fans at the Estadi Montilivi enjoyed one of their best ever afternoons.

Per sports writer Rik Sharma, they had some fun at the expense of Cristiano Ronaldo:

Los Blancos already chase Barcelona by eight points―the Blaugrana beat Athletic 2-0 on Saturday―and are slowly edging toward a crisis. Per Robbie Dunne of AS, there are already conflicting messages coming out of the dressing room:

There was another upset on Sunday, albeit of a lesser degree, with Getafe beating Real Sociedad. La Real haven't been in great form after their hot start to the season, and goals from Angel and Jorge Molina doomed the Basques to another defeat.

Amid the struggles, there have been reasons for optimism in San Sebastian, including the improving form of Adnan Januzaj, per David Cartlidge of BeIN Sports USA:

Malaga finally grabbed their first win of the season, beating Celta Vigo thanks to a late penalty goal from Recio. The win moved the team past Deportivo Alaves in the standings, but the Boquerones still sit well below where they were expected to be.