    EPL Table: 2017 Week 10 Standings After Sunday's Premier League Scores

    James DudkoFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2017

    Leicester City's English striker Jamie Vardy (C) scores the team's first goal during the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Everton at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on October 29, 2017.
    Jamie Vardy scored to power Leicester City past Everton and into 11th place in the Premier League. The Foxes won comfortably at King Power Stadium on manager Claude Puel's debut to keep the Toffees mired in the bottom three.

    Earlier, Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion shared the points at the Amex Stadium, with the draw good enough to move the Saints up to ninth.

    Here are the results from Sunday's fixtures:

    • Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Southampton
    • Leicester City 2-0 Everton

    Here's what those results mean for the updated standings:

    1. Manchester City: 28 pts
    2. Manchester United: 23 pts
    3. Tottenham Hotspur: 20 pts
    4. Chelsea: 19 pts
    5. Arsenal: 19 pts
    6. Liverpool: 16 pts
    7. Watford: 15 pts
    8. Newcastle United: 14 pts
    9. Southampton: 13 pts
    10. Burnley: 13 pts
    11. Leicester City: 12 pts
    12. Brighton & Hove Albion: 12 pts
    13. Huddersfield Town: 12 pts
    14. Stoke City: 11 pts
    15. West Bromwich Albion: 10 pts
    16. West Ham United: 9 pts
    17. Swansea City: 8 pts
    18. Everton: 8 pts
    19. Bournemouth: 7 pts
    20. Crystal Palace: 4 pts

    The full table is available at BBC Sport.

    In a game for new managers, Puel enjoyed the day more than Everton counterpart David Unsworth. Puel was taking charge of the Foxes for the first time since replacing Craig Shakespeare, while Unsworth was in the dugout for his first league match in interim charge of the Toffees.

    Puel's impact proved more telling, as a rampant Leicester tore into Everton from the off. City attacked relentlessly, pressing high, shifting the ball quickly and exploiting space in wide areas.

    The hosts went 1-0 up after a typically rapid counter-attack saw Demarai Gray feed Riyad Mahrez, who rolled across for Vardy to tap in. Mahrez's contribution continued his improved output as a creative force after a down campaign last season, per Squawka Football:

    Puel wisely moved Mahrez off the flank and into the No. 10 position, the ideal role for a mercurial talent blessed with this level of vision and flair.

    Mahrez moving into the hole meant Gray earned a rare start on the wing. The 21-year-old didn't disappoint, prompting BBC Match of the Day host Gary Lineker to question why the precious talent hadn't been given more opportunities:

    Leicester's lead was doubled in freak circumstances when teenage defender Jonjoe Kenny sliced a clearance over his head and into his own net. It was a dire moment for the 20-year-old, though Gray was credited with the goal.

    As they usually do, Brighton relied on the creative temperament of Pascal Gross to unlock a defence. The Saints were standing firm to protect Steven Davis' seventh-minute opener, before Gross began to exert his influence after the break.

    Brighton were level on 52 minutes after Gross swung a sweet cross onto the head of Glenn Murray. It proved a landmark goal for the striker, according to Sky Sports Statto:

    Murray found the net, but the plaudits rightly belonged to Gross for his precise assist. The German has made a terrific start to his first season in England's top flight and quickly became the creative fulcrum for the Seagulls.

    Sky Sports Statto has shown how Gross trails only two players in the league's assist charts:

    Gross has newly prompted Brighton punching above their collective weight in 12th. Meanwhile, Southampton have quietly moved into ninth after a series of steady performances.

    Manager Mauricio Pellegrino needs more cutting edge to go with his side's brawn and industry in midfield.

    Everton will take any help they can get as their relegation woes deepen. This squad is too talented to be in the bottom three, but there is a worrying lack of direction from the dugout.

    By contrast, Puel has wasted no time proving his doubters wrong and showing he is astute and flexible enough to get Leicester back on track.

