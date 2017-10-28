Marc-Andre Ter Stegen the Hero as Barcelona Beat Athletic 2-0 in La Liga

fotopress/Getty Images

Lionel Messi and Paulinho got on the scoresheet for Barcelona at the San Mames against Athletic Bilbao, but goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen was the real hero on Saturday night as he saved the team with multiple great stops.

The German kept Athletic's strong attack at bay in the second half, saving the three points. Messi had opened the scoring in the first half, and Paulinho secured the win in injury time.

Here's a look at the teams:

Messi put Athletic goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to work after five minutes with a strike from distance, which signaled the start of some great attacking movements from the visitors.

Athletic showed no fear and threatened through Inaki Williams, who tested Ter Stegen, but the Catalans appeared comfortable moving forward.

Ter Stegen made a great save to deny Aritz Aduriz, and Williams fired a volley wide, while Messi inexplicably hit the post after beautiful link-up play and a move around Kepa. Per ESPN FC's Samuel Marsden, the woodwork has not been kind to the Argentinian this season:

Aymeric Laporte made a stunning block on Luis Suarez, and Paulinho fired wide, while Suarez powered a shot into the unfortunate Andre Gomes, and the ball deflected out of play.

A first-half goal seemed inevitable and eventually came with about 10 minutes left. The Blaugrana set up a great passing move that ended with Messi, who fired home. Former England international Gary Lineker loved it:

The Catalans hit the post yet again shortly after, with Paulinho the unlucky culprit, and Aduriz had a late penalty claim turned down after minimal contact with Samuel Umtiti.

Bilbao started the second half on the front foot, forcing Sergio Busquets into an early booking, and after 53 minutes, a rare mistake from Ter Stegen nearly led to the equaliser. The stopper missed the ball, but Raul Garcia's effort stranded it on the crossbar.

Williams should have done better after a defensive mix-up when he fired a shot right at Ter Stegen, and Unai Nunez made a great defensive play to deny Suarez.

Garcia remained one of the main danger men for the hosts, pulling a shot wide with 20 minutes left to play, and Ter Stegen continued his heroics with another fine stop on Aduritz. Fans were not happy:

Umtiti was booked for time-wasting, highlighting Athletic's pressure toward the end of the contest. The Frenchman lost out to Aduritz in an aerial battle, but once again, Ter Stegen was there to save the day for the Catalans.

Messi threatened with a late free-kick, sending the ball over the wall and goal, and Ivan Rakitic produced a good block on Benat Etxebarria in injury time. The block proved vital, as a quick counter eventually fell to Paulinho via Kepa. The stopper made a good save on Suarez, but the Brazilian scored the rebound to kill off the match.