Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 10 EPL Predictions

Premier League leaders Manchester City will travel to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, as they attempt to maintain their form at the top of the division, but eyes will be fixed on Old Trafford, with Manchester United facing Tottenham Hotspur.

United trail City by five points after a promising start to the campaign, and Spurs arrive at the Theatre of Dreams in magnificent form.

Chelsea travel south to meet Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, while Liverpool welcome Huddersfield Town, with the Terriers fresh from their recent victory over the Red Devils.

Here is the full schedule with predictions, including TV and streaming information:

Saturday, October 28

Manchester United vs. Spurs, 12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK) and NBC (U.S.), 1-2

Arsenal vs. Swansea City, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, NBC (U.S.), 3-1

Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, NBC (U.S.), 1-1

Liverpool vs. Huddersfield, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, NBC (U.S.), NBC (U.S.), 3-2

Watford vs. Stoke City, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, NBC (U.S.), 2-0

West Brom vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, NBC (U.S.), 1-4

Bournemouth vs. Chelsea, 5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET, BT Sport (UK) and NBC (U.S.), 1-3

Sunday, October 29

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Southampton, 1:30 p.m. GMT/9:30 a.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK) and NBC (U.S.), 2-1

Leicester City vs. Everton, 4 p.m. GMT/12 p.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK) and NBC (U.S.), 1-2

Monday, October 30

Burnley vs. Newcastle United, 8 p.m. GMT/4 p.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK) and NBC (U.S.), 0-0

Live-stream links: Sky Go. BT Sport App. NBC Sports App.

Tottenham to Threaten United's Home Record

Clean sheets and plenty of goals have adorned the menu at Old Trafford this term, but United's home record will be tested as Spurs arrive in Manchester.

Despite having star striker Harry Kane unavailable for the match, the north London outfit will still cause the Red Devils problems.

Dele Alli has found form again after a slow start, and his efforts have enabled him to reach a special milestone, per OptaJoe:

Meanwhile, United's defeat at Huddersfield has raised questions in the depth of their squad, and injuries have started to hamper manager Jose Mourinho's selection. The international break created fatigue in a number of players, and the team couldn't move through the gears against an inferior Terriers side.

Spurs have won four in the league on the bounce, and they will be motivated to continue their run, taking advantage of United's temporary slump in standards.

The injured Kane has scored one more than United striker Romelu Lukaku in the Premier League scoring charts, with the latter sitting on eight goals, according to WhoScored.com.

Lukaku has been a success since signing for the Manchester club, and his talents will be the focus of the visitors' defence.

The Belgium international continues to link well with Marcus Rashford and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and the Red Devils will want to attack in front of their supporters against a title rival.

Pep Guardiola Finding His Side's Equilibrium

Manchester City remain more an attacking threat than defensive rock, but this term has seen a notable improvement across the park.

The Sky Blues are less temperamental at the back and have an increased balance that wasn't present 12 months ago.

Guardiola will be pleased with what he is seeing from his technical area, and his youngsters have blended well with the more experienced talent in the ranks.

City have pulled away from United at the top of the Premier League, and in a tight division, any lead is gratefully taken.

Guardiola's men now make the trip to the Midlands to battle West Brom, with the hosts continuing to hover in mid-table.

However, City have conceded just four goals in the Premier League, leaving the Baggies scratching their heads before the game.

West Brom remain a defensive team, but with City arriving, there could be an influx of goals.