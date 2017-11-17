Derrick Rose Out at Least 2 Weeks with Ankle Injury

John Raoux/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose's lingering ankle problems will keep him out of action for an extended period of time.

Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue announced Rose will miss Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Quicken Loans Arena and is being shut down for at least two weeks, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

The 29-year-old has only appeared in seven games in the 2017-18 season and has missed each of Cleveland's last two contests with ankle problems.

Injuries are nothing new for Rose, who saw much of his tenure with the Chicago Bulls defined by his physical setbacks—including a torn ACL—after he won the NBA MVP in 2010-11. He also dealt with a sprained ankle that forced him to miss game action earlier this season.

While the health problems sapped Rose of some of the explosiveness that defined his game early in his career, he still averaged 18.0 points, 4.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game last season with the New York Knicks. He has followed up with 14.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per game in his first campaign with Cleveland.

Rose isn't the driving force who can carry a team like he was in his prime, but he doesn't need to be on the Cavaliers.

They have other options in the backcourt to carry the load with JR Smith, Dwyane Wade, Iman Shumpert and Jose Calderon. What's more, LeBron James often serves as a de facto point guard and facilitator anyway and can resume more of those duties until Rose returns.