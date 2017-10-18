America vs. Chivas: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Christian Palma/Associated Press

The latest instalment of one of North America's biggest rivalries takes place on Wednesday in Liga MX, as America take on Chivas in El Super Clasico.

The visitors go into the game with their season all but over, after a 2-1 defeat to Morelia on Saturday effectively ruled them out of making the play-offs.

Chivas are now 16th in the table and have managed just one win in 12 Liga MX matches in the Apertura, a desperately poor defence of their championship.

America, meanwhile, will be hoping to take Chivas's Liga MX crown and are currently second in the table, four points behind leaders Monterrey.

Read on to find out how you can watch the game, plus the latest team news and a preview of the match.

Date: Wednesday, October 18

Time: 3 (Thurs) a.m. GMT/10 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Deportes (U.S.)

Live Stream: fuboTV, Univision NOW

Team News

Chivas will be without Rodolfo Pizarro who is suspended after his sending off in the 2-1 defeat to Morelia on Saturday.

Mexican football analyst Oliver Duxbury noted how Pizarro could have few complaints about his red card:

The visitors have been boosted by the return to action of Alan Pulido, but the game may come too soon for Jair Pereira who has been out with a groin problem.

For the hosts, Guido Rodriguez will return from suspension after missing Saturday's win over Cruz Azul. However, William Da Silva is a doubt after sitting out the win over Cruz Azul due to injury.

Preview

Having endured a disappointing campaign, Chivas will be looking for a big boost with victory over America at the Estadio Azteca, Mexico City.

It's been a poor title defence from Chivas, but they were much improved last time out against Morelia before slipping to defeat due to an unfortunate late own goal.

Duxbury noted that Chivas were unlucky to finish the game empty-handed:

After the match, the team did show their unity, six players coming out to join coach Matias Almeyda, as shown by ESPN FC's Tom Marshall:

That team spirit will be needed if they are to take anything from their biggest rivals on Wednesday, and the visitors will also need to eliminate the defensive lapses that have characterised their season so far.

America, meanwhile, warmed up for El Super Clasico with a 3-1 victory over Cruz Azul in the Clasico Joven.



Darwin Quintero was on target again in the game, and America will look to him to provide the firepower against Chivas.

Mexican football writer Nayib Moran said that manager Miguel Herrera is getting the best out of the 30-year-old:

Wednesday's hosts are certainly the form team, having won three of their last five, but will be wary of a wounded Chivas team who can restore some pride with victory over their rivals after a tough campaign.