Champions League 2017: Live Stream, TV Schedule, Predictions for Tuesday Matches

Defending champions Real Madrid host Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday as the UEFA Champions League returns following the international break.

Napoli travel to Manchester City in Group F for a potentially blistering encounter between the Premier League and Serie A leaders, while Borussia Dortmund face Apoel Nicosia.

Liverpool will be aiming for their first group-stage win of the 2017-18 campaign when they visit Maribor having earned only draws so far against Sevilla and Spartak Moscow.

Read on for a preview of Tuesday's European action, along with live-streaming details and full predictions.

Maribor vs. Liverpool, 1-2

Spartak Moscow vs. Sevilla, 0-2

Feyenoord vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 1-1

Manchester City vs. Napoli, 3-2

Monaco vs. Besiktas, 1-0

RB Leipzig vs. Porto, 1-1

Apoel Nicosia vs. Borussia Dortmund, 0-2

Real Madrid vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 2-1

All games kick off at 7:45 p.m. BST (2:45 p.m. ET) and will be live streamed on BT Sport (UK) and Fox Sports Go (U.S.).

Preview

Something has to give when Real face Spurs as the two clubs both have a perfect record from their opening two matches of the 2017-18 Champions League.

Both sides have beaten Apoel and Dortmund in Group H, and the back-to-back fixtures between the pair could well decide who finishes as group winners.

Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham side will be underdogs on Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabeu. Their squad has nowhere near the Champions League experience of Real, who have won the tournament in each of the last two seasons.

However, Spurs have more than enough quality to present a significant challenge to the Spanish giants, and Harry Kane in particular will be vital in finishing any chances he is presented that could rock the hosts.

Between them this season, Napoli and City have netted 55 goals in a combined 16 league games. The Italian outfit have won all eight of their Serie A games in 2017-18, while the Sky Blues have won seven and drawn one.

Pep Guardiola's City side head into Tuesday's clash at the Etihad Stadium on the back of a 7-2 thrashing of Stoke City, while Maurizio Sarri's Napoli won 1-0 away at title rivals Roma on Saturday.

It would be a huge challenge to find two sides in better form, and the Group F clash between the pair is likely to be a thrilling and goal-filled encounter.

City's home advantage could be telling, especially given Napoli fell to a shock 2-1 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk in their last Champions League away game.

Guardiola has heaped praise on the Partenopei ahead of the clash, describing Napoli as "one of the three best teams right now in Europe," per John Richardson in the Mirror.

They certainly boast incredible attacking quality with the likes of Marek Hamsik, Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens.



But City have their own superstars in the shape of Gabriel Jesus, David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne.

Tuesday's meeting between two of Europe's most exciting sides is set to be one of the contests of the season so far, and as with Real's clash against Spurs, it could be crucial in deciding who ends up as group winner.