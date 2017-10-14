Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 8 EPL Predictions

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will be among the big winners in the eighth week of the 2017/18 Premier League season. All three are in action on Saturday, with leaders City a good bet to continue scoring for fun when Stoke City visit the Etihad Stadium.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will look to heap more misery on a Crystal Palace side still yet to score in England's top flight this season. As for Spurs, the red-hot form of striker Harry Kane will help the north London club snap its struggles at Wembley Stadium against a Bournemouth side vulnerable at the back.

Here are the full fixtures for Week 8, along with viewing information and predictions:

Saturday, October 14

Liverpool vs. Manchester United, 12:45 p.m. BST/7:45 a.m. ET Sky Spors PL. NBCSN: 1-1

BST/7:45 a.m. ET Sky Spors PL. NBCSN: 1-1 Burnley vs. West Ham United, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: 1-0

vs. West Ham United, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: 1-0 Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET NBCSN : 0-2

BST/10 a.m. ET NBCSN : 0-2 Manchester City vs. Stoke City, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: 4-1

BST/10 a.m. ET: 4-1 Swansea City vs. Huddersfield Town, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET CNBC: 1-0

BST/10 a.m. ET CNBC: 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: 3-1

BST/10 a.m. ET: 3-1 Watford vs. Arsenal, 5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET BT Sport 1. NBC: 1-2

Sunday, October 15

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Everton, 1:30 p.m. BST/8:30 a.m. ET NBCSN: 1-1

Everton, 1:30 p.m. BST/8:30 a.m. ET NBCSN: 1-1 Southampton vs. Newcastle United, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET Sky Sports PL. NBCSN : 0-0

Monday, October 16

Leicester City vs. West Bromwich Albion, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET Sky Sports PL. NBCSN: 1-1

City will be without injured star striker Sergio Aguero, but will be helped by midfielder David Silva, the most creative player in the league, per the division's official website.

Spurs will again rely on Kane for goals, while Eden Hazard will help Chelsea cope with injuries. The Blues will be without striker Alvaro Morata and holding midfielder N'Golo Kante, per manager Antonio Conte.

Elsewhere, Arsenal should have enough firepower to edge impressive Watford away from home. The Gunners need to keep the pressure on in the title race, with most of the top six primed to win in Week 8.