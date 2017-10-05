Bolivia vs. Brazil: World Cup 2018 Qualifying Live Stream, Preview

RAUL ARBOLEDA/Getty Images

Brazil have already qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia as winners of the CONMEBOL group while Bolivia sit second from bottom in the standings and have already had their hopes of reaching next year's tournament ended.

As a result, there is little riding on Thursday's qualifying clash between the two sides.

However, the Selecao will be eager to show their superiority and Bolivia desperate to claim a marquee win against storied opponents.

It is likely to be a well-fought occasion at the Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz, Bolivia. Read on for a preview of the clash, along with full scheduling and viewing details.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 5

Time: 4 p.m. ET/9 p.m. BST

TV Info: beIN Sports USA

Live Stream: beIN Sports Connect

Preview

When Bolivia and Brazil met earlier in the qualifying campaign, the Selecao ran out 5-0 winners in October 2016 at the Arena das Dunas.

Neymar, Philippe Coutinho, Filipe Luis, Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino all found the net, and all five are in a strong squad chosen by manager Tite for Thursday's clash and their final qualifier against Chile.

Brazil have been in irresistible form of late. Their last World Cup qualifying outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Colombia, but the preceding nine matches were victories.

Per Fox Soccer, they have streaked away from the rest of the group and sit 10 points clear of second-placed Uruguay:

Conversely, Bolivia have won just four of their 16 qualifiers in the Russia 2018 campaign, losing 11 and drawing one.

Perhaps significantly, though, all four of Bolivia's victories have come at home, most recently against Chile and Argentina.

The high altitude of La Paz often seems to work in the hosts' favour even against the bigger sides, and Bolivia should have confidence going into Thursday's clash given their recent home record.

There is also the possibility Brazil will not play at full intensity given they have already completed the job of securing qualification.

Were Brazil at home, there would be little doubt about the Selecao's favourites tag. But given the circumstances and location, there is a chance Bolivia could cause an upset.