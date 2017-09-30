EPL Results Week 7: Saturday's 2017 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers and Table

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The Premier League's top strikers were on point once again during Saturday's Week 7 action, as both Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku contributed to wins for Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, respectively.

Kane scored twice in the 4-0 win over Huddersfield Town, while Lukaku added a late goal in the win over Crystal Palace by the same scoreline. Chelsea's Alvaro Morata will feature later on Saturday, against Manchester City.

For the full scores, league standings and a list of the top scorers, visit WhoScored.com.

Recap

Lukaku wasn't at his best on Saturday and ruined several good chances for the Red Devils, but the Belgian got his name on the scoresheet late in an easy win over Crystal Palace.

Compatriot Marouane Fellaini had already scored twice and Juan Mata had bagged the opener when Lukaku steered home after some great work from Anthony Martial. According to former England international Gary Lineker, fantasy players nationwide rejoiced:

Lukaku has now scored in six straight matches across all competitions, a sensational start to his career in Manchester.

Kane did even better, continuing his fine run with a brace against Huddersfield. Ben Davies and Moussa Sissoko also got on the board, as Spurs were all over their opponents and enjoyed an easy afternoon.

The England international has made a habit of struggling in August before turning it up in September in a big way. Per SportsJOE, his stats are pretty remarkable:

Elsewhere, Richarlison continued his good start to life in England with a last-minute equaliser for Watford against West Bromwich Albion. Here's the call of the goal, via Match of the Day:

Peter Crouch scored the winner for Stoke City against Southampton, and Diafra Sakho scored the only goal for West Ham United in their narrow win over Swansea City.

Manchester City―without Sergio Aguero―will visit Chelsea in Saturday's late match.