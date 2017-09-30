EPL Results Week 7: Saturday's 2017 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers and Table

EPL Results Week 7: Saturday's 2017 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers and TableSeptember 30, 2017
The Premier League's top strikers were on point once again during Saturday's Week 7 action, as both Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku contributed to wins for Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, respectively.
Kane scored twice in the 4-0 win over Huddersfield Town, while Lukaku added a late goal in the win over Crystal Palace by the same scoreline. Chelsea's Alvaro Morata will feature later on Saturday, against Manchester City.
Lukaku wasn't at his best on Saturday and ruined several good chances for the Red Devils, but the Belgian got his name on the scoresheet late in an easy win over Crystal Palace.
Compatriot Marouane Fellaini had already scored twice and Juan Mata had bagged the opener when Lukaku steered home after some great work from Anthony Martial. According to former England international Gary Lineker, fantasy players nationwide rejoiced:
Just felt a huge sigh of relief on the back of my neck as Lukaku scores and fantasy football fans everywhere puff out their cheeks.2017-9-30 15:45:09
Lukaku has now scored in six straight matches across all competitions, a sensational start to his career in Manchester.
Kane did even better, continuing his fine run with a brace against Huddersfield. Ben Davies and Moussa Sissoko also got on the board, as Spurs were all over their opponents and enjoyed an easy afternoon.
The England international has made a habit of struggling in August before turning it up in September in a big way. Per SportsJOE, his stats are pretty remarkable:
Harry Kane has scored two more goals than West Ham in 2017. Some people don't like stats but that's hilarious.2017-9-30 12:51:55
Elsewhere, Richarlison continued his good start to life in England with a last-minute equaliser for Watford against West Bromwich Albion. Here's the call of the goal, via Match of the Day:
Incredible drama at the Hawthorns. Richarlison in the dying minutes for Watford - again! #bbcfootball https://t.co/b1FdtKtI9J https://t.co/gAsdioACSY2017-9-30 15:58:16
Peter Crouch scored the winner for Stoke City against Southampton, and Diafra Sakho scored the only goal for West Ham United in their narrow win over Swansea City.
Manchester City―without Sergio Aguero―will visit Chelsea in Saturday's late match.