    EPL Results Week 7: Saturday's 2017 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers and Table

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistSeptember 30, 2017

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 30: Romelu Lukaku (R) of Manchester United celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal with his team mate Jesse Lingard (L) during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on September 30, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
    Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

    The Premier League's top strikers were on point once again during Saturday's Week 7 action, as both Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku contributed to wins for Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, respectively.

    Kane scored twice in the 4-0 win over Huddersfield Town, while Lukaku added a late goal in the win over Crystal Palace by the same scoreline. Chelsea's Alvaro Morata will feature later on Saturday, against Manchester City.

    For the full scores, league standings and a list of the top scorers, visit WhoScored.com.

       

    Recap

    Lukaku wasn't at his best on Saturday and ruined several good chances for the Red Devils, but the Belgian got his name on the scoresheet late in an easy win over Crystal Palace.

    Compatriot Marouane Fellaini had already scored twice and Juan Mata had bagged the opener when Lukaku steered home after some great work from Anthony Martial. According to former England international Gary Lineker, fantasy players nationwide rejoiced:

    Lukaku has now scored in six straight matches across all competitions, a sensational start to his career in Manchester.

    Kane did even better, continuing his fine run with a brace against Huddersfield. Ben Davies and Moussa Sissoko also got on the board, as Spurs were all over their opponents and enjoyed an easy afternoon.

    The England international has made a habit of struggling in August before turning it up in September in a big way. Per SportsJOE, his stats are pretty remarkable:

    Elsewhere, Richarlison continued his good start to life in England with a last-minute equaliser for Watford against West Bromwich Albion. Here's the call of the goal, via Match of the Day:

    Peter Crouch scored the winner for Stoke City against Southampton, and Diafra Sakho scored the only goal for West Ham United in their narrow win over Swansea City.

    Manchester City―without Sergio Aguero―will visit Chelsea in Saturday's late match.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Chelsea Lose Morata to Injury

      Matt Jones
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Penaltygate Is Over! Cavani Hugs Neymar After Goal

      FourFourTwo
      via FourFourTwo
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Man Utd Thrash Palace 4-0

      Gianni Verschueren
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Kane Score Brace as Spurs Thump Huddersfield

      BBC Sport
      via BBC Sport