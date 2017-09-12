Champions League 2017: Group Live Stream, TV Schedule, Predictions for Tuesday

Claude Paris/Associated Press

The 2017-18 UEFA Champions League finally kicks off on Tuesday with a host of Europe's finest teams in action and an exciting first round of fixtures in prospect.

Barcelona play host to Juventus, while Bayern Munich welcome Anderlecht and big-spending Paris Saint-Germain head to Celtic.

Elsewhere, Premier League champions Chelsea face Qarabag, Manchester United take on FC Basel at Old Trafford and last season's beaten semi-finalists Atletico Madrid face Roma.

UK viewers can watch all of the group matches across BT Sport and can live-stream on the BT Sport App. Audiences in the U.S. can watch on Fox Sports 1 and 2 as well as stream on Fox Soccer 2Go.

Read on for full list of Tuesday's matches, complete with predictions and a preview of some of the top games.



Tuesday, September 12: Barcelona vs. Juventus, 1-1

Tuesday, September 12: Bayern Munich vs. Anderlecht, 3-0

Tuesday, September 12: Benfica vs. CSKA Moscow, 1-1

Tuesday, September 12: Celtic vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 1-4

Tuesday, September 12: Chelsea vs. Qarabag FK, 3-0

Tuesday, September 12: Manchester United vs. FC Basel, 2-1

Tuesday, September 12: Olympiakos FC vs. Sporting Lisbon, 0-1

Tuesday, September 12: Roma vs. Atletico Madrid, 0-1

All games kick off at 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET.

Mourinho back in the big time

Manchester United return to the Champions League after missing out last season, qualifying for the tournament courtesy of winning the Europa League by beating Ajax 2-0 at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

That victory saw manager Jose Mourinho make history and enhance his already impressive managerial record in European competition, as illustrated by Opta:

Mourinho has already talked about his team selection, with Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof set to feature in central defence as both Phil Jones and Eric Bailly are suspended, per Samuel Luckhurst at the Manchester Evening News.

Manchester United have plenty of options in attack, and Mourinho will surely rotate following Saturday's disappointing 2-2 draw with Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium.

One player who is pushing for a start is Anthony Martial, who has two goals and an assist in four appearances for the Red Devils this season, per WhoScored.com.

Football writer Liam Canning feels that the young Frenchman would be a good choice against the Swiss champions on Tuesday night:

However, the tie is a potentially tricky one for United as Basel have not lost on their last two visits to Old Trafford, according to UEFA.

Opta also highlighted how it did not end well for the Red Devils the last time these two teams were in the same group:

If the hosts are to crown their return to Europe's elite with a result, they must not underestimate Basel, who have shown in the past they are not intimidated by playing at Old Trafford in the Champions League.

Barcelona and Juventus meet again

Tuesday's top tie is arguably Barcelona's clash with Juventus, a repeat of last season's quarter-final that saw the Spanish giants dumped out after a 3-0 aggregate defeat to Massimiliano Allegri's side.

Barcelona warmed up for the game with a 5-0 thrashing of local rivals Espanyol to maintain the Blaugrana's flawless start to the season, with three wins from three.

Ernesto Valverde's side are also yet to concede a goal, while Lionel Messi grabbed yet another hat-trick on Saturday, and Squawka highlighted his contribution to the team:

Juventus will need to be wary of Messi, but in Paolo Dybala, they have their own talisman who hurt Barca last time out with two goals and has also started this season well, per Squawka:

The visitors do, however, have injury concerns going into the game, with Sami Khedira and Claudio Marchisio unavailable, Giorgio Chiellini, Alex Sandro and Mario Mandzukic doubtful and Juan Cuadrado suspended, per Football Italia.

They also head to Camp Nou to face a Barcelona side that have not lost at home in the competition in their last 21 games, a run that stretches back to September 2013, per UEFA.

Although this is only the first match for both teams in the competition this season, it still promises to be a key clash, with the result likely to go some way to deciding who finishes top of the group.