Champions League 2017: Live Stream, TV Info, Schedule for Group-Stage Fixtures

The 2017-18 UEFA Champions League kicks off with the opening round of fixtures bringing some eagerly anticipated clashes between some of Europe's biggest and most successful clubs.

Week 1 sees some mouth-watering fixtures, as last season's beaten finalists Juventus travel to Camp Nou to take on Barcelona, Celtic welcome Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United face FC Basel on Tuesday.

Holders Real Madrid take on Apoel Nicosia at the Santiago Bernabeu, while Liverpool welcome Sevilla to Anfield and Tottenham Hotspur face Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the full schedule for Matchday 1:

Tuesday, September 12

Barcelona vs. Juventus

Bayern Munich vs. Anderlecht

Benfica vs. CSKA Moscow

Celtic vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Chelsea vs. Qarabag FK

Manchester United vs. FC Basel

Olympiakos FC vs. Sporting Lisbon

Roma vs. Atletico Madrid

Wednesday, September 13

FC Porto vs. Besiktas

Feyenoord vs. Manchester City

Liverpool vs. Sevilla

Maribor vs. Spartak Moscow

RB Leipzig vs. Monaco

Real Madrid vs. Apoel Nicosia

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Napoli

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Borussia Dortmund

All games kick off at 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

UK viewers can watch all of the group matches across BT Sport and can live stream on the BT Sport App. Audiences in the U.S. can watch on Fox Sports 1 and 2 as well as stream on Fox Soccer 2Go.

Here's the complete schedule for the group stages:

Champions League Schedule

Matchday 1 (Group Stage)—September 12-13, 2017

Matchday 2 (Group Stage)—September 26-27, 2017

Matchday 3 (Group Stage)—October 17-18, 2017

Matchday 4 (Group Stage)—October 31-November 1, 2017

Matchday 5 (Group Stage)—November 21-22, 2017

Matchday 6 (Group Stage)—December 5-6, 2017

For the full competition schedule, visit UEFA's official website.

Preview

The tie of the round is arguably Barcelona's clash with Juventus, a repeat of last season's quarter-final, which the Italian side won 3-0 on aggregate.

Both teams will be expected to make it through the group, but the home-and-away clashes between the two sides may well determine who finishes as group winners.

Both teams lost key players over the summer with Neymar leaving Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain while Leonardo Bonucci departed Turin for AC Milan.

Barca will need to watch out for Paulo Dybala, who did the damage the last time the two sides met, scoring twice in Turin.

However, it seems the Blaugrana know all about the Argentine, as he was reportedly a transfer target for the club this summer, per Luis F. Rojo of Marca.

While Barcelona will be without Neymar, he will be lining up for PSG as they head to Scotland to take on Celtic.

Unai Emery's side have strengthened considerably this summer, also bringing in Kylian Mbappe and Dani Alves, and Champions League glory will surely be in their sights this summer.

PSG have made a perfect start to the season in Ligue 1, but the threat they now possess is highlighted by Opta:

Celtic have also started the season well domestically, with four wins and a draw, but Tuesday's clash will offer Brendan Rodgers' side a completely different challenge.