Champions League 2017: Live Stream, TV Info, Schedule for Group-Stage Fixtures

    The 2017-18 UEFA Champions League kicks off with the opening round of fixtures bringing some eagerly anticipated clashes between some of Europe's biggest and most successful clubs.

    Week 1 sees some mouth-watering fixtures, as last season's beaten finalists Juventus travel to Camp Nou to take on Barcelona, Celtic welcome Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United face FC Basel on Tuesday.

    Holders Real Madrid take on Apoel Nicosia at the Santiago Bernabeu, while Liverpool welcome Sevilla to Anfield and Tottenham Hotspur face Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

    Here's a look at the full schedule for Matchday 1:

        

    Tuesday, September 12

    Barcelona vs. Juventus

    Bayern Munich vs. Anderlecht

    Benfica vs. CSKA Moscow

    Celtic vs. Paris Saint-Germain

    Chelsea vs. Qarabag FK

    Manchester United vs. FC Basel

    Olympiakos FC vs. Sporting Lisbon

    Roma vs. Atletico Madrid

        

    Wednesday, September 13

    FC Porto vs. Besiktas

    Feyenoord vs. Manchester City

    Liverpool vs. Sevilla

    Maribor vs. Spartak Moscow

    RB Leipzig vs. Monaco

    Real Madrid vs. Apoel Nicosia

    Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Napoli

    Tottenham Hotspur vs. Borussia Dortmund

    All games kick off at 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

    UK viewers can watch all of the group matches across BT Sport and can live stream on the BT Sport App. Audiences in the U.S. can watch on Fox Sports 1 and 2 as well as stream on Fox Soccer 2Go.

        

    Here's the complete schedule for the group stages:

        

    Champions League Schedule

    Matchday 1 (Group Stage)—September 12-13, 2017

    Matchday 2 (Group Stage)—September 26-27, 2017

    Matchday 3 (Group Stage)—October 17-18, 2017

    Matchday 4 (Group Stage)—October 31-November 1, 2017

    Matchday 5 (Group Stage)—November 21-22, 2017

    Matchday 6 (Group Stage)—December 5-6, 2017

    For the full competition schedule, visit UEFA's official website.

         

    Preview

    The tie of the round is arguably Barcelona's clash with Juventus, a repeat of last season's quarter-final, which the Italian side won 3-0 on aggregate.

    Both teams will be expected to make it through the group, but the home-and-away clashes between the two sides may well determine who finishes as group winners.

    Both teams lost key players over the summer with Neymar leaving Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain while Leonardo Bonucci departed Turin for AC Milan.

    Barca will need to watch out for Paulo Dybala, who did the damage the last time the two sides met, scoring twice in Turin.

    BARCELONA, SPAIN - APRIL 19: Jordi Alba (L) of Barcelona competes for the ball with Paulo Dybala of Juventus during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final second leg match between FC Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou on April 19, 2017 in Barcelona, Spa
    fotopress/Getty Images

    However, it seems the Blaugrana know all about the Argentine, as he was reportedly a transfer target for the club this summer, per Luis F. Rojo of Marca.

    While Barcelona will be without Neymar, he will be lining up for PSG as they head to Scotland to take on Celtic.

    Unai Emery's side have strengthened considerably this summer, also bringing in Kylian Mbappe and Dani Alves, and Champions League glory will surely be in their sights this summer.

    PSG have made a perfect start to the season in Ligue 1, but the threat they now possess is highlighted by Opta:

    Celtic have also started the season well domestically, with four wins and a draw, but Tuesday's clash will offer Brendan Rodgers' side a completely different challenge.

