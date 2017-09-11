Champions League 2017: Live Stream, TV Info, Schedule for Group-Stage Fixtures

Champions League 2017: Live Stream, TV Info, Schedule for Group-Stage FixturesSeptember 11, 2017
The 2017-18 UEFA Champions League kicks off with the opening round of fixtures bringing some eagerly anticipated clashes between some of Europe's biggest and most successful clubs.
Week 1 sees some mouth-watering fixtures, as last season's beaten finalists Juventus travel to Camp Nou to take on Barcelona, Celtic welcome Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United face FC Basel on Tuesday.
Holders Real Madrid take on Apoel Nicosia at the Santiago Bernabeu, while Liverpool welcome Sevilla to Anfield and Tottenham Hotspur face Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.
Here's a look at the full schedule for Matchday 1:
Tuesday, September 12
Barcelona vs. Juventus
Bayern Munich vs. Anderlecht
Benfica vs. CSKA Moscow
Celtic vs. Paris Saint-Germain
Chelsea vs. Qarabag FK
Manchester United vs. FC Basel
Olympiakos FC vs. Sporting Lisbon
Roma vs. Atletico Madrid
Wednesday, September 13
FC Porto vs. Besiktas
Feyenoord vs. Manchester City
Liverpool vs. Sevilla
Maribor vs. Spartak Moscow
RB Leipzig vs. Monaco
Real Madrid vs. Apoel Nicosia
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Napoli
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Borussia Dortmund
All games kick off at 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET
UK viewers can watch all of the group matches across BT Sport and can live stream on the BT Sport App. Audiences in the U.S. can watch on Fox Sports 1 and 2 as well as stream on Fox Soccer 2Go.
Here's the complete schedule for the group stages:
Champions League Schedule
Matchday 1 (Group Stage)—September 12-13, 2017
Matchday 2 (Group Stage)—September 26-27, 2017
Matchday 3 (Group Stage)—October 17-18, 2017
Matchday 4 (Group Stage)—October 31-November 1, 2017
Matchday 5 (Group Stage)—November 21-22, 2017
Matchday 6 (Group Stage)—December 5-6, 2017
For the full competition schedule, visit UEFA's official website.
Preview
The tie of the round is arguably Barcelona's clash with Juventus, a repeat of last season's quarter-final, which the Italian side won 3-0 on aggregate.
Both teams will be expected to make it through the group, but the home-and-away clashes between the two sides may well determine who finishes as group winners.
Both teams lost key players over the summer with Neymar leaving Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain while Leonardo Bonucci departed Turin for AC Milan.
Barca will need to watch out for Paulo Dybala, who did the damage the last time the two sides met, scoring twice in Turin.
However, it seems the Blaugrana know all about the Argentine, as he was reportedly a transfer target for the club this summer, per Luis F. Rojo of Marca.
While Barcelona will be without Neymar, he will be lining up for PSG as they head to Scotland to take on Celtic.
Unai Emery's side have strengthened considerably this summer, also bringing in Kylian Mbappe and Dani Alves, and Champions League glory will surely be in their sights this summer.
PSG have made a perfect start to the season in Ligue 1, but the threat they now possess is highlighted by Opta:
Celtic have also started the season well domestically, with four wins and a draw, but Tuesday's clash will offer Brendan Rodgers' side a completely different challenge.