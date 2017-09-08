    La Liga Executives Support Plan to Play Matches Abroad

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistSeptember 8, 2017

    MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JULY 29: Luka Modric of Real Madrid during the International Champions Cup 2017 match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona at Hard Rock Stadium on July 29, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
    Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

    La Liga President Javier Tebas has revealed there is support from the organisation for the idea of playing some matches outside of Spain in order to increase international appeal. 

    Per the Financial Times (via Goal's Joe Wright), Tebas said that early talks have begun over plans that could eventually see Spanish giants like Real Madrid and Barcelona playing some of their league games abroad: "La Liga is global entertainment and we want to grow the international appeal of La Liga. As part of that effort we are discussing the option of playing some of the league matches outside of Spain. These discussions are still in early stages but, as La Liga, we support the idea."

              

