La Liga Executives Support Plan to Play Matches Abroad

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

La Liga President Javier Tebas has revealed there is support from the organisation for the idea of playing some matches outside of Spain in order to increase international appeal.

Per the Financial Times (via Goal's Joe Wright), Tebas said that early talks have begun over plans that could eventually see Spanish giants like Real Madrid and Barcelona playing some of their league games abroad: "La Liga is global entertainment and we want to grow the international appeal of La Liga. As part of that effort we are discussing the option of playing some of the league matches outside of Spain. These discussions are still in early stages but, as La Liga, we support the idea."