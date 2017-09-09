Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 4 EPL Predictions

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Every member of the top seven will be in action on Saturday as the fourth gameweek of the 2017 Premier League season gets underway.

Saturday's fixtures will begin with Manchester City hosting Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in a meeting of title contenders and perhaps the most dynamic attacking teams in the division.

Later, Everton face Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park in a test for a pair of teams with aspirations to finish in the top four. This will be followed by leaders Manchester United travelling to the Potteries to take on Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.

Manchester City vs. Liverpool

City manager Pep Guardiola and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp are among the most ardent and faithful disciples of attacking football in England's top flight. Both have constructed their teams around forward-thinking playmakers, pace in wide areas and ruthless and intelligent strikers.

This match will be a who's who of the league's best attacking talent, with the Reds able to unleash Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah on a suspect City defence.

However, Liverpool will be without Philippe Coutinho. Klopp decided to omit the classy No. 10, per BBC Sport, following a summer of transfer speculation linking the Brazilian with a move to Barcelona.

A committed Coutinho could make the difference in any match. Yet as Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo pointed out, a recent fan poll suggests supporters would like to see the South American schemer on the bench for the trip to Manchester.

Guardiola has his own choice to make between strikers Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero. The latter was dropped for City's most recent game, a 2-1 away win over Bournemouth.

Leaving Aguero out is a decision endorsed by former City striker Craig Bellamy, per Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News: "We all tend to concentrate on the one or two games that Aguero gets left out—we believe there must be a problem in the camp—but his fitness record isn't great, and City have lost a couple of titles because he was injured at the wrong time."

Whichever player Guardiola starts up top, the Citizens will have enough firepower to outscore a Liverpool side as vulnerable at the back as they are free-flowing going forward.

Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur will likely be glad to be away from Wembley Stadium after dropping four points in their last two home fixtures. Yet Everton could sour the mood by winning the midfield battle at Goodison Park.

Toffees manager Ronald Koeman can rely on the physical presence of holding players Morgan Schneiderlin and Idrissa Gueye. This destructive duo can stymie the movement and creative tendencies of playmakers Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli.

Keeping Eriksen and Alli quiet can limit the supply to prolific Tottenham centre-forward Harry Kane.

However, for Everton to take full advantage, the hosts must show their own quality in attack. It won't be easy given the controversy surrounding forward Wayne Rooney.

The 31-year-old was recently charged with drink-driving, per Ben Rumsby of the Daily Telegraph. Koeman has since expressed his disappointment with the player's actions, per BBC Sport.

Both teams are wounded for different reasons, making a low-score draw a likely outcome.

Stoke City vs. Manchester United

United have been irrepressible through their first three league matches of the season. The Red Devils have scored 10 times and have yet to concede.

Both marks will be tested at Stoke by a side breached just twice in their three Premier League games. The Potters know how to defend deep and in numbers. They also have a secure midfield base in Joe Allen and ex-United anchorman Darren Fletcher, although the latter is a doubt for the game, per the league's official website.

Yet the home side will also pose problems for United's defence. Stoke can all on the pace of on-loan forward Jese Rodriguez, as well as the mercurial ingenuity of winger Xherdan Shaqiri.

The question is, does this Stoke squad have enough in attack to keep pace with United? It seems unlikely since the league leaders have the pace and power of centre-forward Romelu Lukaku and the guile of stylish attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan to call upon.

Manager Jose Mourinho could also unleash the speed of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial from wide areas.

United will have enough options to edge their first true test of the season.

Elsewhere, Arsenal will be keen to use a home game against winless Bournemouth to rebound from their own miserable start to the season. The Gunners have lost two games in a row but managed to keep star forward Alexis Sanchez beyond the end of the summer transfer window.

With so many games involving the main contenders, expect an early shakeup of the title picture in the season's fourth gameweek.