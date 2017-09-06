Marco Urena Saves Draw for Costa Rica vs. Mexico in 2018 World Cup Qualifier

EZEQUIEL BECERRA/Getty Images

Mexico and Costa Rica have been the two best teams in the CONCACAF table during World Cup qualifying, and they played to an even 1-1 draw Tuesday at Estadio Nacional in San Jose.

Costa Rica missed a chance to clinch a World Cup spot with a win on its home soil, although it is still in ideal position to do so with just one more draw or victory in its final two games after Tuesday's point.

The point was possible because Marco Urena scored a brilliant goal in the 82nd minute to tie the score after Costa Rica's Cristian Gamboa notched an own goal in the 42nd minute:

The heroics from Urena were nothing new considering he scored two goals against the United States in his side's last matchup.

While the match featured two star goaltenders in Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa and Costa Rica's Keylor Navas, it didn't include the same dire drama as others between teams fighting for their World Cup lives considering their respective positions in the table.

Mexico has already clinched its spot in the World Cup, and Costa Rica now has 15 points and is well clear of Panama's 10 points after Tuesday's win over Trinidad and Tobago and the nine points of the United States and Honduras after they played to a draw Tuesday.

The top three teams automatically qualify with the fourth entering a playoff matchup, and Ives Galarcep of Goal USA pointed out how assured Costa Rica is of landing a spot:

The majority of Tuesday's first half was an evenly fought, back-and-forth battle as the talented goaltenders and defenses turned away scoring chances.

However, Mexico broke the ice when Giovani Dos Santos had a golden opportunity inside the box to demonstrate his skills. While Navas saved his initial attempt, it deflected off Gamboa and into the back of the net:

Navas was visibly upset, and Jared Wade suggested it was a metaphorical individual play for the Ticos:

Things became more physical in the second half, as officials handed out yellow cards to Costa Rica's Francisco Calvo and Kendall Waston and Mexico's Jesus Gallardo.

It appeared as if the physical defense and goalkeeping of Ochoa would be enough for Mexico to emerge with the 1-0 victory, but Urena had other ideas down the stretch. His laser strike from outside the box served as the equalizer and a rare goal against Mexico, as Tom Marshall of ESPN FC noted Costa Rica became just the second team to score against El Tri during the Hex.

The Ticos earning a draw rather than suffering a loss was appropriate from a statistical standpoint considering they controlled 53 percent of the possession and outshot Mexico 15-13, per ESPN FC.

Costa Rica now turns its attention to October and the inevitable World Cup clinch with games against Honduras on Oct. 6 and Panama on Oct. 10. Mexico will finish out the string with contests against Trinidad and Tobago on Oct. 6 and Honduras on Oct. 10.