La Liga Table 2017 Week 2: Standings and Final Scores After Sunday

CURTO DE LA TORRE/Getty Images

Marco Asensio was at the double for Real Madrid in a 2-2 draw against Valencia in La Liga on Sunday. The 21-year-old saved his side's blushes with a late equaliser at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos struck first through Asensio, but Geoffrey Kondogbia added to Carlos Soler's equaliser following a stubborn display from Los Che, who did well to take a point from their trip to the capital.

La Liga's other three Sunday fixtures each ended with 1-0 scorelines going in favour of the travelling outfit, and Athletic Bilbao clinched their first win of the term by beating 10-man Eibar thanks to Aritz Aduriz's intervention.

Sevilla snatched an 83rd-minute opener in their trip to Getafe for their first win of the campaign, and Espanyol failed to respond to Martin Mantovani's first-half breakthrough, sealing Leganes' second win in as many outings.

Read on for a roundup of Sunday's results from La Liga, complete with a look at the updated standings and more in-depth discussion of Week 2.

Sunday's La Liga Results

Eibar 0-1 Athletic Bilbao

Espanyol 0-1 Leganes

Getafe 0-1 Sevilla

Real Madrid 2-2 Valencia

La Liga Table (Goal Difference)

1. Real Sociedad 6 (+4)

2. Barcelona 6 (+4)

3. Leganes 6 (+2)

4. Atletico Madrid 4 (+4)



5. Real Madrid 4 (+3)

6. Girona 4 (+1)

7. Levante 4 (+1)

8. Valencia 4 (+1)

9. Sevilla 4 (+1)

10. Athletic Bilbao 4 (+1)

11. Eibar 3 (0)

12. Real Betis 3 (-1)

13. Espanyol 1 (-1)

14. Getafe 1 (-1)

15. Deportivo La Coruna 1 (-3)

16. Celta Vigo 0 (-2)

17. Malaga 0 (-2)

18. Alaves 0 (-3)

19. Villarreal 0 (-4)

20. Las Palmas 0 (-5)

Visit Sky Sports to view La Liga's standings in full.

Recap

After failing to pick up a goal in the Week 1 opener against Deportivo La Coruna, Asensio rewarded manager Zinedine Zidane's show of faith by scoring just 10 minutes into his home league season debut.

Sky Sports Statto explained Asensio's Bernabeu breakthrough was also his first home league goal for the club, but Real were complacent in retaining their one-goal cushion:

Eight minutes later, Valencia academy graduates Toni Lato and Soler teamed up for the latter to slot home in the six-yard box almost unopposed after evading Nacho and stand-in centre-back Casemiro.

It wasn't until the 77th minute that Kondogbia got on the end of a Rodrigo Moreno pass across goal to finish low into the bottom left, but all eyes were on Asensio after he grabbed his second with seven minutes left.

The former Mallorca ace almost collected his hat-trick later on but was made to settle for a brace, leaving his impression on Yahoo's Andrew Gaffney with a neatly struck free-kick:

Sevilla took three points in their first away journey of the season and beat Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, boasting a majority of possession but struggling to pose a constant threat on the opposition goal.

The guests had only two shots at goal in the first half, per WhoScored.com, but Ganso's deft touch from a low cross seven minutes from time bamboozled Getafe keeper Vicente Guaita, and ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan was left in awe:

Sevilla's win kept them eighth in the table, one place ahead of Athletic, who edged Eibar 1-0 thanks to Aduriz's first-half score.

Inaki Williams' inch-perfect cross from the right corner met the head of Los Leones' 36-year-old frontman, who extended his run as one of the Spanish top-flight's greatest modern servants:

Eibar midfielder Joan Jordan picked up a caution soon after the restart and was sent off for a second in the 91st minute, grappling to haul back Iker Muniain in front of the referee to see his marching orders early.

At the RCDE Stadium, Espanyol's wait for a maiden 2017-18 win endured after losing 1-0 at home to Leganes, with Montovani scrambling home a rebound at the third time of asking to collect a scrappy victory.