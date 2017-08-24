    Champions League Draw 2017-18: Schedule of Dates for Group Stage Fixtures

    UEFA Champions League holders Real Madrid have been pitted against Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham Hotspur and Apoel FC in Group H after the draw for Europe's biggest club competition took place in Monaco on Thursday.

    Manchester United return to the tournament after last year's success in the UEFA Europa League, and they will battle Benfica, FC Basel and CSKA Moscow in Group A.

    Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn with Atletico Madrid, Roma and Qarabag FK in Group C.

    Opening matches are scheduled for September 12 and 13.

    The Champions League Twitter account provided the full draw:

    Los Blancos' draw will be labelled as a group of death, and trips to Germany and England could see them lose grip of the famous trophy.

    Cristiano Ronaldo has inspired Real in the competition, but the La Liga winners will have to be at their best to retain the Champions League for a third season running.

