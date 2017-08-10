2017 English Premier League Odds: Manchester City Betting Favorite for Title

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

After seeing three different teams win the past three English Premier League titles, Manchester City is hoping to return to glory this season as the +185 favorite (bet $100 to win $185) on the EPL championship odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.

Manchester City finished third among 20 EPL teams a year ago and last won the title in the 2013-14 campaign. Chelsea is the defending EPL champ and is listed at +325 to repeat.

Manchester City will kick off its season by taking on Brighton and Hove Albion as the -300 betting favorite (wager $300 to win $100) on Saturday based on the three-way line. Brighton and Hove Albion is one of the two longest shots on the betting board to win the EPL championship at +150000 along with Huddersfield Town.

A wager on Brighton and Hove Albion to pull the upset this weekend is worth +1100 on the three-way line with a draw at +425.

Huddersfield Town is not nearly as big of an underdog in its opening match, sitting at +400 when taking on Crystal Palace (-120) earlier on Saturday with the draw at +260. Crystal Palace is +50000 to win its first EPL championship after finishing 14th last season.

Chelsea faces Burnley on Saturday and then on August 20 the squad squares off against Tottenham Hotspur, which finished second a year ago and is +900 to win the EPL this season. But Manchester United is also +325 to take home its record 14th EPL championship, and the team will begin play on Sunday by taking on West Ham United, which is +25000 to win its first.

West Ham United is a +1100 underdog versus Manchester United (-333) with a draw at +475. Manchester United ended up a disappointing sixth overall in 2016-17.

Arsenal will get the season underway on Friday in a home matchup with Leicester City. A three-time EPL champ, Arsenal finished fifth last season and is a -188 favorite here. Leicester City was 12th last year after shocking the world by winning the title the previous season, and the squad is listed as a +550 dog with the draw at +350.

Arsenal is +1200 to win the EPL championship this year while Leicester City is +20000.