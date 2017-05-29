Golden Shoe 2016-17: Top Goalscorers in Europe, Latest Points on May 29

Luca Bruno/Associated Press

Lionel Messi has won his fourth Golden Shoe after Edin Dzeko was, unsurprisingly, unable to score 10 goals in Serie A's final weekend, but the AS Roma forward did find the net to win the Italian top flight's capocannoniere ahead of Dries Mertens and Andrea Belotti.

Messi ended Barca's league campaign with 37 goals and 74 Golden Shoe points to his name, and with Serie A the only major league in Europe yet to finish before the weekend and none of its top scorers close to his tally, his victory was all but sealed and is now confirmed.

Dzeko, Napoli forward Mertens and Torino striker Belotti sat on 28, 27 and 25 goals, respectively, and each netted in the final game of the season to maintain the status quo and hand the former the title of Serie A's top scorer.

Here are the final standings:

1. Lionel Messi, Barcelona. 37 goals x 2.0 difficulty factor = 74.0 points

2. Bas Dost, Sporting CP. 34 x 2.0 = 68.0 points

3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Borussia Dortmund. 31 x 2.0 = 62.0 points

4. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich. 30 x 2.0 = 60.0 points

T5. Edin Dzeko, AS Roma. 29 x 2.0 = 58.0 points

T5. Luis Suarez, Barcelona. 29 x 2.0 = 58.0 points

T5. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur. 29 x 2.0 = 58.0 points

8. Dries Mertens, Napoli. 28 x 2.0 = 56.0 points

9. Edinson Cavani, Paris Saint-Germain. 35 x 1.5 = 52.5 points

10. Andrea Belotti, Torini. 26 x 2.0 = 52.0 points

Rules: Every European league is assigned a difficulty rating by UEFA between one and two, which is multiplied by a player's goal tally to calculate their points total.

For example, goals in the Premier League or La Liga are worth two points each, while in Ligue 1 they are worth just 1.5 because of its lower difficulty rating.

Dzeko Wins Serie A Capocannoniere

While Dzeko was never going to find the goals needed to equal or overtake Messi, he nevertheless finished off the season with a majestic performance, having a hand in all three of Roma's goals as they beat Genoa 3-2.

He found the net after 10 minutes to cancel out Pietro Pellegri's third-minute opener, and he then teed up Daniele De Rossi to put them ahead.

After Genoa equalised through Darko Lazovic to put the Giallorossi's UEFA Champions League group stage place under threat, Dzeko popped up in the 90th minute to provide a headed assist for Diego Perotti's winner.

Squawka Football hailed Dzeko's phenomenal achievement:

As WhoScored.com noted, he could have scored a lot more:

Nevertheless, the former Manchester City man still enjoyed a tremendous season—the most prolific of his career—and while Roma may have ultimately been unable to pip Juventus to the title, he played a huge part in them running the Bianconeri so close.

Napoli were perhaps not quite as reliant on Mertens thanks to the excellent form of Lorenzo Insigne, Jose Callejon and Marek Hamsik—who scored 44 Serie A goals between them this year—but the Belgian was in stellar form throughout the year and finished it with his 28th league goal.

All four players scored as Napoli beat Sampdoria 4-2, with Mertens opening the scoring courtesy of a looping long-range finish.

Belgian football journalist Kristof Terreur hailed his outstanding campaign:

Like Dzeko, Belotti also finished the season with one of his best performances, as he bagged a goal and two assists for Torino as they beat Sassuolo 5-3.

He picked out Daniele Baselli in space for Torino's second and miskicked the ball to Iago Falque for their fourth, before a fine solo effort rounded out his season.

The Italy international has scored all manner of goals this year, and his ability in the air has also set him apart, per Squawka Football:

If he stays at Torino he could well be set to battle it out for the capocannoniere next season.

Mertens has signed a new deal with Napoli to stay at the club for three more years, while Dzeko is fairly unlikely to be in high demand at 31 despite his outstanding form, but 23-year-old Belotti will have caught the eyes of many this year—he could be competing for the Golden Shoe elsewhere.