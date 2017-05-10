Inside Football: Pep Eyeing Up Valdes, Winger in Frame for Liverpool Move

1 of 4

Valdes will leave Middlesbrough this summer, and Manchester City are showing interest in the prospect of getting him on board.

He has had a great season, despite Boro being relegated, and is now beginning to think about his next club.

Valdes has a release clause that means he will be able to walk away this summer as a free agent, and I understand City have touched base to discuss his situation.

It is early days, but even that they are looking in to the possibility is intriguing.

City have also been deliberating over the signing of Jordan Pickford from Sunderland, but he is likely to join Everton with a promise of first-team football.

There is uncertainty about whether Cluadio Bravo will remain at Man City for next season, while Willy Caballero is also unsure what the future holds. Joe Hart is almost certain to move on.

It means at least one new goalkeeper is a priority for Guardiola before next season, and I'm told he is open to the idea of linking up with Valdes again.

Keeper Valdes played under Pep for four years at Barcelona, a period in which the pair won 14 trophies together.