Premier League Table: Week 36 Points After West Ham vs. Spurs, Updated Fixtures

Premier League Table: Week 36 Points After West Ham vs. Spurs, Updated FixturesMay 5, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League challenge evaporated at West Ham United as they were defeated 1-0 on Friday night.
Manuel Lanzini's strike in the second half was enough for the Hammers, leaving Chelsea just two victories away from being crowned as champions.
Spurs were nowhere near their best on their travels and they allowed West Ham to attack them during a mediocre defensive display.
Here is the latest schedule from the Premier League:
|Premier League 2017: Latest Schedule
|Date
|Time (BST/ET)
|Fixture
|Saturday, May 6
|12:30 p.m/7:30 a.m.
|Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace
|Saturday, May 6
|3 p.m/10 a.m.
|Bournemouth vs. Stoke City
|Saturday, May 6
|3 p.m/10 a.m.
|Burnley vs. West Brom
|Saturday, May 6
|3 p.m/10 a.m.
|Hull City vs. Sunderland
|Saturday, May 6
|3 p.m/10 a.m.
|Leicester City vs. Watford
|Saturday, May 6
|5:30 p.m/12:30 p.m.
|Swansea City vs. Everton
|Sunday, May 7
|1:30 p.m/8:30 a.m.
|Liverpool vs. Southampton
|Sunday, May 7
|4 p.m./11 a.m.
|Arsenal vs. Manchester United
|Monday, May 8
|8 p.m/3 p.m.
|Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough
|Wednesday, May 10
|7:45 p.m/ 2:45 p.m.
|Southampton vs. Arsenal
|PremierLeague.com
Here are the updated standings:
|Premier League 2017: Latest Standings
|Pos
|Team
|PL
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Chelsea
|34
|26
|3
|5
|72
|29
|+43
|81
|2
|Tottenham
|35
|23
|8
|4
|71
|23
|+48
|77
|3
|Liverpool
|35
|20
|9
|6
|71
|42
|+29
|69
|4
|Manchester City
|34
|19
|9
|6
|65
|37
|+28
|66
|5
|Manchester United
|34
|17
|14
|3
|51
|25
|+26
|65
|6
|Arsenal
|33
|18
|6
|9
|64
|42
|+22
|60
|7
|Everton
|35
|16
|10
|9
|60
|40
|+20
|58
|8
|West Bromwich Albion
|34
|12
|8
|14
|39
|43
|-4
|44
|9
|West Ham
|36
|11
|9
|16
|45
|59
|-14
|42
|10
|Southampton
|33
|11
|8
|14
|39
|44
|-5
|41
|11
|Bournemouth
|35
|11
|8
|16
|50
|63
|-13
|41
|12
|Leicester
|34
|11
|7
|16
|42
|54
|-12
|40
|13
|Stoke
|35
|10
|10
|15
|37
|50
|-13
|40
|14
|Watford
|34
|11
|7
|16
|37
|55
|-18
|40
|15
|Burnley
|35
|11
|6
|18
|35
|49
|-14
|39
|16
|Crystal Palace
|35
|11
|5
|19
|46
|56
|-10
|38
|17
|Hull
|35
|9
|7
|19
|36
|67
|-31
|34
|18
|Swansea
|35
|9
|5
|21
|40
|69
|-29
|32
|19
|Middlesbrough
|35
|5
|13
|17
|26
|45
|-19
|28
|20
|Sunderland
|34
|5
|6
|23
|26
|60
|-34
|21
|PremierLeague.com
Friday Recap
Chelsea fans had to be celebrating at full-time as Spurs were not up to the challenge during their visit to West Ham.
The Lilywhites were miles off their best form in east London, as the Hammers banged the nails in Tottenham's Premier League challenge.
An arduous first half saw neither side take advantage of brief chances presented to them, but Spurs appeared fatigued compared to the hosts.
Heung-Min Son almost broke the deadlock at the start of the second half, but West Ham defended with vigour and played with confidence.
Lanzini was the goal hero for West Ham in the 65th minute, lashing the ball home from close range to beat goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.
Andrew Gaffney of Yahoo Sport UK paid tribute to manager Slaven Bilic and his men:
Andrew Gaffney @GaffneyVLC
West Ham are doing what they have to. They're a poor team but are putting a real shift in, hustling and harrying Spurs. Superior effort.5/5/2017, 8:42:46 PM
Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen failed to effectively link up in the second half, clearly frustrated by the work of the hosts.
The defeat breaks a nine-game winning streak for Spurs and all but hands the Premier League title to Chelsea on a plate.