    Premier League Table: Week 36 Points After West Ham vs. Spurs, Updated Fixtures

    Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League challenge evaporated at West Ham United as they were defeated 1-0 on Friday night.

    Manuel Lanzini's strike in the second half was enough for the Hammers, leaving Chelsea just two victories away from being crowned as champions.

    Spurs were nowhere near their best on their travels and they allowed West Ham to attack them during a mediocre defensive display. 

    Here is the latest schedule from the Premier League:

    Premier League 2017: Latest Schedule
    DateTime (BST/ET)Fixture
    Saturday, May 612:30 p.m/7:30 a.m.Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace
    Saturday, May 63 p.m/10 a.m.Bournemouth vs. Stoke City
    Saturday, May 63 p.m/10 a.m.Burnley vs. West Brom
    Saturday, May 63 p.m/10 a.m.Hull City vs. Sunderland
    Saturday, May 63 p.m/10 a.m.Leicester City vs. Watford
    Saturday, May 65:30 p.m/12:30 p.m.Swansea City vs. Everton
    Sunday, May 71:30 p.m/8:30 a.m.Liverpool vs. Southampton
    Sunday, May 74 p.m./11 a.m.Arsenal vs. Manchester United
    Monday, May 88 p.m/3 p.m.Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough
    Wednesday, May 107:45 p.m/ 2:45 p.m.Southampton vs. Arsenal
    PremierLeague.com

    Here are the updated standings:

    Premier League 2017: Latest Standings
    PosTeamPLWDLGFGAGDPTS
    1Chelsea3426357229+4381
    2Tottenham3523847123+4877
    3Liverpool3520967142+2969
    4Manchester City3419966537+2866
    5Manchester United34171435125+2665
    6Arsenal3318696442+2260
    7Everton35161096040+2058
    8West Bromwich Albion34128143943-444
    9West Ham36119164559-1442
    10Southampton33118143944-541
    11Bournemouth35118165063-1341
    12Leicester34117164254-1240
    13Stoke351010153750-1340
    14Watford34117163755-1840
    15Burnley35116183549-1439
    16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
    17Hull3597193667-3134
    18Swansea3595214069-2932
    19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
    20Sunderland3456232660-3421
    PremierLeague.com

    Friday Recap

    Chelsea fans had to be celebrating at full-time as Spurs were not up to the challenge during their visit to West Ham.

    The Lilywhites were miles off their best form in east London, as the Hammers banged the nails in Tottenham's Premier League challenge.

    An arduous first half saw neither side take advantage of brief chances presented to them, but Spurs appeared fatigued compared to the hosts.

    Heung-Min Son almost broke the deadlock at the start of the second half, but West Ham defended with vigour and played with confidence.

    Lanzini was the goal hero for West Ham in the 65th minute, lashing the ball home from close range to beat goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

    Andrew Gaffney of Yahoo Sport UK paid tribute to manager Slaven Bilic and his men:

    Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen failed to effectively link up in the second half, clearly frustrated by the work of the hosts.

    The defeat breaks a nine-game winning streak for Spurs and all but hands the Premier League title to Chelsea on a plate.