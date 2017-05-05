Premier League Table: Week 36 Points After West Ham vs. Spurs, Updated Fixtures

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League challenge evaporated at West Ham United as they were defeated 1-0 on Friday night.

Manuel Lanzini's strike in the second half was enough for the Hammers, leaving Chelsea just two victories away from being crowned as champions.

Spurs were nowhere near their best on their travels and they allowed West Ham to attack them during a mediocre defensive display.

Here is the latest schedule from the Premier League:

Premier League 2017: Latest Schedule Date Time (BST/ET) Fixture Saturday, May 6 12:30 p.m/7:30 a.m. Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace Saturday, May 6 3 p.m/10 a.m. Bournemouth vs. Stoke City Saturday, May 6 3 p.m/10 a.m. Burnley vs. West Brom Saturday, May 6 3 p.m/10 a.m. Hull City vs. Sunderland Saturday, May 6 3 p.m/10 a.m. Leicester City vs. Watford Saturday, May 6 5:30 p.m/12:30 p.m. Swansea City vs. Everton Sunday, May 7 1:30 p.m/8:30 a.m. Liverpool vs. Southampton Sunday, May 7 4 p.m./11 a.m. Arsenal vs. Manchester United Monday, May 8 8 p.m/3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough Wednesday, May 10 7:45 p.m/ 2:45 p.m. Southampton vs. Arsenal PremierLeague.com

Here are the updated standings:

Premier League 2017: Latest Standings Pos Team PL W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 Chelsea 34 26 3 5 72 29 +43 81 2 Tottenham 35 23 8 4 71 23 +48 77 3 Liverpool 35 20 9 6 71 42 +29 69 4 Manchester City 34 19 9 6 65 37 +28 66 5 Manchester United 34 17 14 3 51 25 +26 65 6 Arsenal 33 18 6 9 64 42 +22 60 7 Everton 35 16 10 9 60 40 +20 58 8 West Bromwich Albion 34 12 8 14 39 43 -4 44 9 West Ham 36 11 9 16 45 59 -14 42 10 Southampton 33 11 8 14 39 44 -5 41 11 Bournemouth 35 11 8 16 50 63 -13 41 12 Leicester 34 11 7 16 42 54 -12 40 13 Stoke 35 10 10 15 37 50 -13 40 14 Watford 34 11 7 16 37 55 -18 40 15 Burnley 35 11 6 18 35 49 -14 39 16 Crystal Palace 35 11 5 19 46 56 -10 38 17 Hull 35 9 7 19 36 67 -31 34 18 Swansea 35 9 5 21 40 69 -29 32 19 Middlesbrough 35 5 13 17 26 45 -19 28 20 Sunderland 34 5 6 23 26 60 -34 21 PremierLeague.com

Friday Recap

Chelsea fans had to be celebrating at full-time as Spurs were not up to the challenge during their visit to West Ham.

The Lilywhites were miles off their best form in east London, as the Hammers banged the nails in Tottenham's Premier League challenge.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

An arduous first half saw neither side take advantage of brief chances presented to them, but Spurs appeared fatigued compared to the hosts.

Heung-Min Son almost broke the deadlock at the start of the second half, but West Ham defended with vigour and played with confidence.

Lanzini was the goal hero for West Ham in the 65th minute, lashing the ball home from close range to beat goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Andrew Gaffney of Yahoo Sport UK paid tribute to manager Slaven Bilic and his men:

Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen failed to effectively link up in the second half, clearly frustrated by the work of the hosts.

The defeat breaks a nine-game winning streak for Spurs and all but hands the Premier League title to Chelsea on a plate.