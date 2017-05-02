Monaco vs. Juventus: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Semi-Final

Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Monaco welcome Juventus in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final clash as the pair battle in the south of France on Wednesday.

Both teams have been impressive during their runs to the last four and will now compete for a berth in the prestigious final.

The Bianconeri continue to lead the standings in Serie A, dominating the division, nine points clear of Roma.

Monaco lead the way in Ligue 1 as they battle with Paris Saint-Germain and Nice for the championship crown.

Date: Wednesday, May 3

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/ 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: BT Sport 2 (UK only)/ Fox Sports 1, ESPN (U.S. only)

Stream: BT Sport App, Fox Soccer 2Go, WatchESPN, fuboTV

Team News and Preview

Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani is expected to miss the Old Lady's visit to Monaco's Stade Louis II Stadium after suffering a knee injury.

Rebecca Louise Coles of The Sun reported the impressive youngster would be absent for the Italian champions as they make the short journey across the French border from Turin. Monaco enter the game with no fresh injury concerns, with Kylian Mbappe expected to start at the point of the attack.

Monaco have been this season's surprise package in Europe's premier competition, producing regular displays of breathtaking football.

Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Mbappe's emergence has been undeniable, and the France international has developed into one of the world's most desired forwards in just 12 months.

The 18-year-old has scored five goals in only four Champions League starts, as well as netting 14 in Ligue 1, according to WhoScored.com.

Juve will be led by their own highly rated hitman, as Paulo Dybala continues to shine for the champions of Italy.

The Turin club have handed the player a new contract worth €7 million a year, keeping Dybala tied to the Italian side until 2022, per Corriere dello Sport (h/t Ryan Kelly of Goal). The Argentinian is said to be wanted by "half of Europe," with Real Madrid among the teams interested in his services.

fotopress/Getty Images

Juve have the experience of operating deep into the competition over their opponents, but Monaco have become France's most impressive unit.

The Ligue 1 leaders have a wealth of talent throughout their squad, who will all be hunted by the world's top sides during the summer.

However, the Bianconeri's destruction of Barcelona in the last eight will have been duly noted by all onlookers.