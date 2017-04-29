Real Madrid Score Late to Beat Valencia 2-1 and Regain La Liga Lead

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/Getty Images

Marcelo scored a late goal for Real Madrid to guide the team to a 2-1 win over Valencia during Saturday's La Liga action, putting them back in charge of the title race.

Cristiano Ronaldo guided home a header midway through the first half to give his side the lead. He missed a penalty after the break, and Dani Parejo, who gave the spot-kick away, equalised inside the final 10 minutes.

Marcelo found the net late, however, leaving Los Blancos with a three-point lead over Barcelona. The Blaugrana will face Espanyol in the local derby later on Saturday.

Per Real's official Twitter account, Ronaldo returned to the starting XI:

Valencia's starting XI featured the returning Eliaquim Mangala and Parejo:

The visitors came out with intensity, and Santi Mina put Keylor Navas to work early, drawing a save before firing the rebound wide.

After the quick start to the match, the pace dropped, with neither team seemingly interested in sending men forward. Karim Benzema sent a tame header into the arms of Diego Alves, but otherwise, the Valencia stopper was barely troubled.

The Frenchman tried his luck again after 21 minutes, with Alves intervening, before Ronaldo opened the scoring thanks to some shoddy defending. Dani Carvajal's cross was a good one, but Los Che should have prevented the Portugal international from moving in front of the entire defence and nodding home.

Per sports writer Liam Canning, it set a new record goals in Europe's top leagues:

Real pushed for a second goal, but once again a lack of sharpness in the attacking third meant chances were few. The final opportunity of the half fell to Los Che, with Munir El Haddadi bending a shot toward goal that was easily saved by Navas.

At half-time, AS English's Robbie Dunne noted neither team really convinced during the first half:

Los Blancos' level of play improved slightly after the break, leading to more chances. Benzema smashed a great shot off the post after 55 minutes, and Alves saved a Ronaldo penalty shortly after.

The spot-kick was a gift in the first place, with Parejo penalised for holding Luka Modric. Dunne didn't agree with the call one bit, although he did question the midfielder:

Alves ensured justice prevailed with yet another stunning stop.

Los Che needed to create chances but lacked any sort of creativity in the attacking third. Real were more threatening, but plenty of sloppy mistakes meant things remained tense.

Substitute Alvaro Morata blasted an effort wide from a tricky angle, and Ronaldo didn't have any more luck. He also ran into the post as he missed his chance, leaving him on the deck.

Valencia couldn't get it done from open play so tried their luck with set pieces, and with eight minutes left to play, Parejo shocked the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu by curling home a free-kick Navas nearly kept out.

ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan was impressed:

But Real answered almost immediately, with Marcelo calmly slotting home after a good pass from Morata.

Per sports writer Sid Lowe, these late Real goals have been a recurring thing all season long:

Valencia pressed during the four minutes of injury time, but the hosts stood firm to earn the win.

Real's next outing will be the UEFA Champions League match against Atletico Madrid in midweek, while Valencia host Osasuna in La Liga.