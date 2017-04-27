Picking World Football's Ultimate Alphabet Squad

0 of 26

Vladimir Rys Photography/Getty Images

We've selected a 26-man squad to represent the world, but with a twist: You can only select one player per letter in the alphabet.

So for A, we had to choose between Sergio Aguero, David Alaba and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; for B, we could only take one of Gareth Bale, Leonardo Bonucci, Jerome Boateng and Karim Benzema.

A wealth of options, sure, but it made for some incredibly tough decisions. We discarded multiple world-class players on the way to curating this squad, with anyone whose surname beginning with M, N or R in obvious trouble from the start.

In some cases, our hands were tied. U and X pretty much picked themselves, while O was a straight choice between two.

Take a look at what we've collated, and if you're feeling inspired or feel you can do better, show us your own!

A note on names: In some cases, we used the most "common" name for a player. This applies largely to Brazilians (Neymar, Casemiro, Ederson etc.)