Picking World Football's Ultimate Alphabet SquadApril 27, 2017
Picking World Football's Ultimate Alphabet Squad
We've selected a 26-man squad to represent the world, but with a twist: You can only select one player per letter in the alphabet.
So for A, we had to choose between Sergio Aguero, David Alaba and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; for B, we could only take one of Gareth Bale, Leonardo Bonucci, Jerome Boateng and Karim Benzema.
A wealth of options, sure, but it made for some incredibly tough decisions. We discarded multiple world-class players on the way to curating this squad, with anyone whose surname beginning with M, N or R in obvious trouble from the start.
In some cases, our hands were tied. U and X pretty much picked themselves, while O was a straight choice between two.
Take a look at what we've collated, and if you're feeling inspired or feel you can do better, show us your own!
A note on names: In some cases, we used the most "common" name for a player. This applies largely to Brazilians (Neymar, Casemiro, Ederson etc.)
A: David Alaba, Bayern Munich
In the conversation: Sergio Aguero, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Toby Alderweireld, Cesar Azpilicueta
The two strikers jump out at you immediately, but we couldn't resist the opportunity to use A to lock up a difficult position: left-back. There are more than 10 elite strikers in world football but very few elite left-backs, so David Alaba ended up a naturally easy pick.
One of the finest in his position, and with the bonus feature of being able to deputise in many others (particularly midfield, as he does for Austria and did under Pep Guardiola for Bayern Munich), he's the ideal first step in the process.
Squad so far:
Goalkeepers (3):
Centre-backs (4):
Full-backs (3): Alaba
Central midfielders (5):
Attacking midfielders (3):
Wingers (4):
Strikers (4):
B: Leonardo Bonucci, Juventus
In the conversation: Gareth Bale, Jerome Boateng, Karim Benzema, Sergio Busquets, Gianluigi Buffon
Now this was a tough one. Eventually we narrowed the field to the two centre-backs—Leonardo Bonucci and Boateng—and knew that whichever we chose, an entire fanbase would be rendered angry and militant as a result.
But one's in the Champions League semi-finals, having put together one of his best-ever seasons, and one isn't, so we went with the former. Bonucci brings steel, leadership and immaculate ball-playing from the back.
Squad so far:
Goalkeepers (3):
Centre-backs (4): Bonucci
Full-backs (3): Alaba
Central midfielders (5):
Attacking midfielders (3):
Wingers (4):
Strikers (4):
C: Giorgio Chiellini, Juventus
In the conversation: Thibaut Courtois, Philippe Coutinho, Casemiro, Edinson Cavani
The letter C produced few options, and really this one came down to Giorgio Chiellini vs. Casemiro.
Confident we could fill the midfield later on given certain letter's limitations (particularly X and V), we opted to give Leonardo Bonucci his club- and international-level defensive partner here.
One of the aims of the process is to create a balanced squad able to actually compete, and having been treated to near-defensive perfection by Juventus' imperious centre-back pairing at the Camp Nou last Wednesday, it felt smart to reunite them here.
Squad so far:
Goalkeepers (3):
Centre-backs (4): Bonucci, Chiellini
Full-backs (3): Alaba
Central midfielders (5):
Attacking midfielders (3):
Wingers (4):
Strikers (4):
D: Paulo Dybala, Juventus
In the conversation: David de Gea, Kevin De Bruyne, Angel Di Maria
We're not Juventus super-fans, honest. It just so happens they've plenty of excellent players, the best of which have surnames in the B-D range.
Paulo Dybala is our first attacking addition to the squad, with his overwhelming quality and positional versatility important to us. He can play in the hole and roam around; he can play as the No. 9; and he can also deputise from a wide role if absolutely necessary.
His rise this season has been phenomenal, bringing an energy and an x-factor to Juventus' play.
Squad so far:
Goalkeepers (3):
Centre-backs (4): Bonucci, Chiellini
Full-backs (3): Alaba
Central midfielders (5):
Attacking midfielders (3): Dybala
Wingers (4):
Strikers (4):
E: Ederson, Benfica
In the conversation: Christian Eriksen
The letter E was borderline barren. It was a straight tussle between Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen and Benfica goalkeeper Ederson—a battle which the latter just edged.
The Brazilian has enjoyed a fine season in Lisbon, prompting pretty heavy links to Manchester City and Guardiola, purported by The Manchester Evening News. Importantly, he's proved confident and assured on the ball when building attacks from the back, but has also pulled off some remarkable saves.
In particular, his performance against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League round of 16—in which he saved a penalty as part of a whirlwind display—proved how he can be the difference between a win and a loss.
Squad so far:
Goalkeepers (3): Ederson
Centre-backs (4): Bonucci, Chiellini
Full-backs (3): Alaba
Central midfielders (5):
Attacking midfielders (3): Dybala
Wingers (4):
Strikers (4):
F: Fabinho, Monaco
In the conversation: Radamel Falcao, Augusto Fernandez, Cesc Fabregas, Fernandinho, Alessandro Florenzi
It's time to add some meat to the engine room, and while F provided four strong options in that area, one caught our eye immediately and stole in to claim a spot.
Fabinho, Monaco's brilliant central-midfield bedrock, helps form the heart of our team. He can play right-back if required which is a bonus, but he's in this team because of his smart play, tactical intuition and physicality when bursting through midfield. He takes a mean penalty, too (Champions League quarter-finals at Signal Iduna Park aside...).
Squad so far:
Goalkeepers (3): Ederson
Centre-backs (4): Bonucci, Chiellini
Full-backs (3): Alaba
Central midfielders (5): Fabinho
Attacking midfielders (3): Dybala
Wingers (4):
Strikers (4):
G: Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid
In the conversation: Diego Godin, Faouzi Ghoulam
The letter G brought the battle of two Atletico Madrid stars: Antoine Griezmann and Godin. It's essentially a straight choice between one of the most potent strikers in the game or one of the very best centre-backs, and we opted for the former.
With Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini already in place, it wasn't too tough a decision to leave Godin—as magnificent as he might be—by the wayside. Griezmann takes up the first of four striker's spots, bringing dynamic movement, predatory finishing and a high work rate to our team.
Squad so far:
Goalkeepers (3): Ederson
Centre-backs (4): Bonucci, Chiellini
Full-backs (3): Alaba
Central midfielders (5): Fabinho
Attacking midfielders (3): Dybala
Wingers (4):
Strikers (4): Griezmann
H: Gonzalo Higuain, Juventus
In the conversation: Eden Hazard, Mats Hummels
Gonzalo Higuain joins Antoine Griezmann up top in our alphabet squad, and the hope is he brings his phenomenal scoring rate for Juventus with him.
Eden Hazard was a genuine consideration here, but given the luxury of wingers we've picked using other letters later on, it felt the best use of the letter H lay in picking another guaranteed goal-getter.
Also of importance is Higuain's strong interplay with the already-selected Paulo Dybala. Team chemistry and balance is crucial, so having the two Argentines form a partnership akin to the one Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini bring is hugely attractive.
Squad so far:
Goalkeepers (3): Ederson
Centre-backs (4): Bonucci, Chiellini
Full-backs (3): Alaba
Central midfielders (5): Fabinho
Attacking midfielders (3): Dybala
Wingers (4):
Strikers (4): Griezmann, Higuain
I: Andres Iniesta, Barcelona
In the conversation: Isco, Mauro Icardi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Lorenzo Insigne
With our striker section already half full, Icardi and Ibrahimovic were discarded promptly here, sparking a one-on-one duel between Andres Iniesta and Isco. Call it the El Clasico of this process, if you like.
And just as Barcelona did so at the weekend, Iniesta won this battle. His decade-and-a-half of service to la Blaugrana's first-team has seen him haul in every trophy imaginable, and with it the experience of how to take this team from good to great.
He may have dropped off a little in the last year—fitness, in particular, is a big concern—but he's still capable of providing moments that will drop your jaw.
Squad so far:
Goalkeepers (3): Ederson
Centre-backs (4): Bonucci, Chiellini
Full-backs (3): Alaba
Central midfielders (5): Fabinho
Attacking midfielders (3): Dybala, Iniesta
Wingers (4):
Strikers (4): Griezmann, Higuain
J: Juanfran, Atletico Madrid
In the conversation: Jorginho, Jonas
Right-back was beginning to concern us, but Juanfran swoops in to save the day.
An incredibly stolid performer, the Spaniard has been quietly going about his business and doing his job for the last five years. In that time, he's risen to the position of Spain's No. 1 right-back and is considered one of the best in the world in his position.
That made the decision easy: Why take Jorginho or Jonas, when they're not even top 10 in their position, when Juanfran is? An easy box to tick.
Squad so far:
Goalkeepers (3): Ederson
Centre-backs (4): Bonucci, Chiellini
Full-backs (3): Alaba, Juanfran
Central midfielders (5): Fabinho
Attacking midfielders (3): Dybala, Iniesta
Wingers (4):
Strikers (4): Griezmann, Higuain
K: N'Golo Kante, Chelsea
In the conversation: Toni Kroos, Sami Khedira, Koke, Harry Kane
The letter K is legitimately star-studded; picking our representative from this field was not an easy task.
The undisputed skill of Kroos swayed us, the battle-hardened resilience of Khedira did too, while Koke as a utility midfield and Kane as a complete forward would both serve this squad well.
But this midfield needs legs, and N'Golo Kante brings us that. The newly crowned PFA Player of the Year would provide the thrust an energy required to play at high speed, and adding him to the already-selected Fabinho locks down the centre of midfield.
Squad so far:
Goalkeepers (3): Ederson
Centre-backs (4): Bonucci, Chiellini
Full-backs (3): Alaba, Juanfran
Central midfielders (5): Fabinho, Kante
Attacking midfielders (3): Dybala, Iniesta
Wingers (4):
Strikers (4): Griezmann, Higuain
L: Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich
In the conversation: Romelu Lukaku, Philipp Lahm, Hugo Lloris
There was only really ever going to be one direction we went in for L, and that would be to take one of the world's finest strikers in Robert Lewandowski.
The scorer of 39 club goals already this season, the Polish international has upped his game considerably in 2016-17 and is spearheading yet another Bayern Munich title charge. He represents the complete striker, capable of scoring any sort of goal, and capable of playing with any midfield makeup.
He takes up the third and penultimate striking spot.
Squad so far:
Goalkeepers (3): Ederson
Centre-backs (4): Bonucci, Chiellini
Full-backs (3): Alaba, Juanfran
Central midfielders (5): Fabinho, Kante
Attacking midfielders (3): Dybala, Iniesta
Wingers (4):
Strikers (4): Griezmann, Higuain, Lewandowski
M: Lionel Messi, Barcelona
In the conversation: No one else was in the conversation
M is for Lionel Messi. No one else was considered, thought of, pondered or contemplated.
Squad so far:
Goalkeepers (3): Ederson
Centre-backs (4): Bonucci, Chiellini
Full-backs (3): Alaba, Juanfran
Central midfielders (5): Fabinho, Kante
Attacking midfielders (3): Dybala, Iniesta, Messi
Wingers (4):
Strikers (4): Griezmann, Higuain, Lewandowski
N: Neymar, Barcelona
In the conversation: Manuel Neuer
Neuer's potential inclusion was but a fleeting thought. Confident we could find a first-choice goalkeeping solution elsewhere, the way was paved for Neymar to take his place in the side.
The Brazilian has enjoyed a stonking 2017, recapturing his finest form for both club and country, and is both scoring and assisting regularly. Earlier in the season he had some issues performing at the Camp Nou, oddly, but those have been left firmly in the rear-view mirror.
Squad so far:
Goalkeepers (3): Ederson
Centre-backs (4): Bonucci, Chiellini
Full-backs (3): Alaba, Juanfran
Central midfielders (5): Fabinho, Kante
Attacking midfielders (3): Dybala, Iniesta, Messi
Wingers (4): Neymar
Strikers (4): Griezmann, Higuain, Lewandowski
O: Jan Oblak, Atletico Madrid
In the conversation: Mesut Ozil
For O it was a straight choice between Mesut Ozil and Jan Oblak (sorry, Nicolas Otamendi), and the Atletico Madrid goalkeeper breezed it.
We need an elite goalkeeper to set our defensive line at ease; trust in the man between the sticks does wonders for a centre-back's confidence. Oblak has been his usual wall-like self this season, springing to the rescue over and over, making highlight reel saves every single week.
He is in many ways the ideal goalkeeper, with a firm mentality, great agility and a big, bear-like frame—we'll just have to sub him off, Louis van Gaal-style, if our games go to penalties (he's so bad at them it's beyond belief).
Squad so far:
Goalkeepers (3): Ederson, Oblak
Centre-backs (4): Bonucci, Chiellini
Full-backs (3): Alaba, Juanfran
Central midfielders (5): Fabinho, Kante
Attacking midfielders (3): Dybala, Iniesta, Messi
Wingers (4): Neymar
Strikers (4): Griezmann, Higuain, Lewandowski
P: Gerard Pique, Barcelona
In the conversation: Paul Pogba, Miralem Pjanic, Pedro, Pepe
Turning our attentions back to the defensive line, which all of a sudden looks a little light following a splurge on midfielders and strikers, Gerard Pique is selected to represent the letter P.
His brings a multitude of values to the group: A stern, physical defensive skill-set; an ability to play out from the back few can match; the option of playing as an emergency striker should things pan out poorly; and the invaluable ability to wind opponents up, setting them on edge.
He might not make the starting XI—Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini are quite the starting pair—but he's a great guy to have in the squad.
Squad so far:
Goalkeepers (3): Ederson, Oblak
Centre-backs (4): Bonucci, Chiellini, Pique
Full-backs (3): Alaba, Juanfran
Central midfielders (5): Fabinho, Kante
Attacking midfielders (3): Dybala, Iniesta, Messi
Wingers (4): Neymar
Strikers (4): Griezmann, Higuain, Lewandowski
Q: Ricardo Quaresma, Besiktas
In the conversation: You're kidding, right? Q? There was no one else.
Ricardo Quaresma was the only viable choice for Q, which is a predictably rare letter to begin footballers' surnames.
Fortunately for us, the Portuguese winger has been fine fettle of late, winning Euro 2016 alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. and performing well for Besiktas. That's not to say he's finally fully delivering on his vast potential, but this is arguably the most consistent patch of form he's enjoyed since leaving Portugal all those years ago.
Besides, who else is going to attempt unnecessary rabonas at crucial moments? You need that, right?
Squad so far:
Goalkeepers (3): Ederson, Oblak
Centre-backs (4): Bonucci, Chiellini, Pique
Full-backs (3): Alaba, Juanfran
Central midfielders (5): Fabinho, Kante
Attacking midfielders (3): Dybala, Iniesta, Messi
Wingers (4): Neymar, Quaresma
Strikers (4): Griezmann, Higuain, Lewandowski
R: Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid
In the conversation: Sergio Ramos, Ivan Rakitic, Marco Reus, James Rodriguez
The letter R boasts plenty of star quality, from Ramos, through Rakitic and into Reus, but the only choice here can be the irrepressible Cristiano Ronaldo.
As the years have ticked by, the Portuguese has adapted his game to accommodate his changing strengths and weaknesses. At age 32, he's no longer a 90-minute threat—there are periods of games where he disappears—but he has morphed into a scorer of truly crucial goals, largely from close range, to settle big games.
We need that, he brings it.
Squad so far:
Goalkeepers (3): Ederson, Oblak
Centre-backs (4): Bonucci, Chiellini, Pique
Full-backs (3): Alaba, Juanfran
Central midfielders (5): Fabinho, Kante
Attacking midfielders (3): Dybala, Iniesta, Messi
Wingers (4): Neymar, Quaresma, Ronaldo
Strikers (4): Griezmann, Higuain, Lewandowski
S: Luis Suarez, Barcelona
In the conversation: Alexis Sanchez, David Silva, Bernardo Silva
There were plenty of ways we could have gone with S, each freeing up a slightly different section of the team and changing the potential outlook. It's a letter that boasts more than its fair share of quality, and this decision was among the hardest of them all.
In the end, Luis Suarez was the pick. He completes our incredibly fierce set of strikers and adds aggression and tenacity that is perhaps lacking in the others. The fact he can contribute in every phase of play is crucial; the fact he'll fight tooth and nail to win even more so.
Squad so far:
Goalkeepers (3): Ederson, Oblak
Centre-backs (4): Bonucci, Chiellini, Pique
Full-backs (3): Alaba, Juanfran
Central midfielders (5): Fabinho, Kante
Attacking midfielders (3): Dybala, Iniesta, Messi
Wingers (4): Neymar, Quaresma, Ronaldo
Strikers (4): Griezmann, Higuain, Lewandowski, Suarez
T: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Barcelona
In the conversation: Thiago
The desire to put Thiago, of Bayern Munich, in this squad was strong, and to be honest a certain two letters' incredibly limited options are the reason why he's not here.
Outside of Thiago the options for T were pretty limited, so we took the opportunity to fill out our complement of three goalkeepers with Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.
Coming off the back of an astonishing 12-save game on Sunday in El Clasico, his stock is pretty high. He's taken on the full-time role of goalkeeper for Barcelona since the departure of Claudio Bravo and hasn't really put a foot wrong (though what happens we pulls on a Germany it is truly a mystery, it must be said).
Squad so far:
Goalkeepers (3): Ederson, Oblak, Ter Stegen
Centre-backs (4): Bonucci, Chiellini, Pique
Full-backs (3): Alaba, Juanfran
Central midfielders (5): Fabinho, Kante
Attacking midfielders (3): Dybala, Iniesta, Messi
Wingers (4): Neymar, Quaresma, Ronaldo
Strikers (4): Griezmann, Higuain, Lewandowski, Suarez
U: Samuel Umtiti, Barcelona
In the conversation: U is a barren wasteland for talent.
The second-easiest selection of the entire process was U. Unless you want Sven Ulreich (Bayern Munich's reserve goalkeeper) knocking around your squad, the choice is simple: take Samuel Umtiti of Barcelona.
It helps that he's very, very good, and given we already have Gerard Pique in the squad, these two can form a familiar partnership. Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini are the starters, but in reserve we have another two who play with each other every day.
Squad so far:
Goalkeepers (3): Ederson, Oblak, Ter Stegen
Centre-backs (4): Bonucci, Chiellini, Pique, Umtiti
Full-backs (3): Alaba, Juanfran
Central midfielders (5): Fabinho, Kante
Attacking midfielders (3): Dybala, Iniesta, Messi
Wingers (4): Neymar, Quaresma, Ronaldo
Strikers (4): Griezmann, Higuain, Lewandowski, Suarez
V: Arturo Vidal, Bayern Munich
In the conversation: Marco Verratti, Raphael Varane, Virgil van Dijk, Jan Vertonghen
The letter V brought a pleasantly surprising number of top-level players to the table, but given the balance of the squad as it stands, it became clear midfield was the area in need of addressing.
A straight choice between Verratti and Arturo Vidal, you're basically selecting either Italian grace and fluidity on the ball, or Chilean grit and determination. At the risk of making our midfield overly combative, we've opted for the former.
Vidal's big-game ability and never-say-die attitute will be required to balance the scales of this team, as the front line and wings don't offer an awful lot from a defensive standpoint. He also chips in with his fair share of goals, often at crucial times, we'll just have to make sure we sit him in the corner with Jan Oblak when it comes to penalties.
Squad so far:
Goalkeepers (3): Ederson, Oblak, Ter Stegen
Centre-backs (4): Bonucci, Chiellini, Pique, Umtiti
Full-backs (3): Alaba, Juanfran
Central midfielders (5): Fabinho, Kante, Vidal
Attacking midfielders (3): Dybala, Iniesta, Messi
Wingers (4): Neymar, Quaresma, Ronaldo
Strikers (4): Griezmann, Higuain, Lewandowski, Suarez
W: Kyle Walker, Tottenham Hotspur
In the conversation: Willian, Julian Weigl, Victor Wanyama, Axel Witsel
Each of the above options would have a part to play in this 26-man squad, but the reality is we've only got two full-backs and four letters to go.
Kyle Walker, therefore, becomes the sensible option, though don't view it as a forced selection: He's developed into an exceptional, rampaging, dominant right-back under Mauricio Pochettino, and his 2016-17 has been particularly excellent.
He offers the polar opposite to Juanfran when you compare their skill-sets, allowing a nice variety based on what your gameplan is.
Squad so far:
Goalkeepers (3): Ederson, Oblak, Ter Stegen
Centre-backs (4): Bonucci, Chiellini, Pique, Umtiti
Full-backs (3): Alaba, Juanfran, Walker
Central midfielders (5): Fabinho, Kante, Vidal
Attacking midfielders (3): Dybala, Iniesta, Messi
Wingers (4): Neymar, Quaresma, Ronaldo
Strikers (4): Griezmann, Higuain, Lewandowski, Suarez
X: Granit Xhaka, Arsenal
In the conversation: Xavi
A 37-year-old Xavi, who has played in Qatar since 2015, was Granit Xhaka's only opposition here, and while on one level it was tempting to add the former Barcelona man for his presence in the locker room alone, the reality is he likely wouldn't cut it physically.
That makes Xhaka a shoo-in.
Squad so far:
Goalkeepers (3): Ederson, Oblak, Ter Stegen
Centre-backs (4): Bonucci, Chiellini, Pique, Umtiti
Full-backs (3): Alaba, Juanfran, Walker
Central midfielders (5): Fabinho, Kante, Vidal, Xhaka
Attacking midfielders (3): Dybala, Iniesta, Messi
Wingers (4): Neymar, Quaresma, Ronaldo
Strikers (4): Griezmann, Higuain, Lewandowski, Suarez
Y: Andriy Yarmolenko, Dynamo Kiev
In the conversation: William Yarbrough, Claudio Yacob, Maya Yoshida
The world has not been blessed with players whose surnames begin with Y. Andriy Yarmolenko is a fine player, but he could beat that competition off one-legged if necessary.
He becomes our fourth, final and least glamorous winger. He probably won't get much game-time given who his colleagues are, but the Ukrainian has always represented a rather atypical wide man—he's just over 6 foot and thrives in the air—so perhaps offers a Plan B-type element from the bench (as if this team, stacked with talent would ever, ever need to resort to such a thing.)
Squad so far:
Goalkeepers (3): Ederson, Oblak, Ter Stegen
Centre-backs (4): Bonucci, Chiellini, Pique, Umtiti
Full-backs (3): Alaba, Juanfran, Walker
Central midfielders (5): Fabinho, Kante, Vidal, Xhaka
Attacking midfielders (3): Dybala, Iniesta, Messi
Wingers (4): Neymar, Quaresma, Ronaldo, Yarmolenko
Strikers (4): Griezmann, Higuain, Lewandowski, Suarez
Z: Piotr Zielinski, Napoli
In the conversation: Ron-Robert Zieler, Hakim Ziyech, Jeroen Zoet
Z seems the perfect letter for that third goalkeeper spot, with Zieler and Zoet ripe for a role in which they never actually see the pitch, but with a full complement in that area, we select our final central midfielder.
Piotr Zielinski has been a big part of Napoli's excellent season. An incredibly talented midfielder whose talents are being utilised perfectly by Maurizio Sarri, he'll be a household name in less than three years—should his current trajectory continue.
He's the final addition to the 26-man squad, which you can view in its full, completed glory below.
Squad so far:
Goalkeepers (3): Ederson, Oblak, Ter Stegen
Centre-backs (4): Bonucci, Chiellini, Pique, Umtiti
Full-backs (3): Alaba, Juanfran, Walker
Central midfielders (5): Fabinho, Kante, Vidal, Xhaka, Zielinski
Attacking midfielders (3): Dybala, Iniesta, Messi
Wingers (4): Neymar, Quaresma, Ronaldo, Yarmolenko
Strikers (4): Griezmann, Higuain, Lewandowski, Suarez
All statistics via WhoScored.com