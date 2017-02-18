    La LigaDownload App

    La Liga Results 2017 Week 23: Final Scores and Updated Table After Saturday

    Atletico Madrid's French forward Kevin Gameiro celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match Real Sporting de Gijon vs Club Atletico de Madrid at El Molinon stadium in Gijon on February 18, 2017. / AFP / MIGUEL RIOPA (Photo credit should read MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP/Getty Images)
    MIGUEL RIOPA/Getty Images
    Tom SunderlandFeatured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2017

    It was a fruitful venture for both Madrid powerhouses on Saturday as Atletico emerged 4-1 victors at Sporting Gijon before bitter rivals Real restored a four-point lead at the summit after beating Espanyol 2-0.

    Yannick Carrasco opened the scoring for Atleti before Sergio Alvarez levelled for Sporting just minutes later, but a five-minute hat-trick from substitute Kevin Gameiro sealed three points for Los Rojiblancos late on at El Molinon.

    Alvaro Morata set Real on their way to victory over Espanyol in his first La Liga start of 2017 before Gareth Bale scored on his return from injury to seal a 2-0 result after having sat on the sidelines for almost three months.

    Third-placed Sevilla play host to Eibar in La Liga's late fixture after Alaves make their way to relegation-threatened Deportivo La Coruna and hope to bounce back from their recent 6-0 humiliation at home to Barcelona.

    Read on for a breakdown of Saturday's scores and results from the Spanish top flight, complete with a look at La Liga's latest standings.

    2016-17 La Liga: Saturday's Week 23 Results
    HomeScoreAway
    Sporting Gijon1-4Atletico Madrid
    Real Madrid2-0Espanyol
    Deportivo La Coruna5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ETAlaves
    Sevilla7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ETEibar
    Sky Sports
    2016-17 La Liga Standings
    PositionTeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
    1Real Madrid2116415618+3852
    2Barcelona2214626118+4348
    3Sevilla2214444428+1646
    4Atletico Madrid2313644319+2445
    5Real Sociedad2213273631+541
    6Villarreal229942915+1436
    7Athletic Club2210572826+235
    8Eibar2210573629+735
    9Espanyol238873031-132
    10Celta Vigo219393336-330
    11Las Palmas227783133-228
    12Alaves226972128-727
    13Real Betis2266102235-1324
    14Malaga225892936-723
    15Valencia2155112940-1120
    16Deportivo La Coruna2147102634-819
    17Leganes2246121537-2218
    18Sporting Gijon2344152547-2216
    19Granada2337132149-2816
    20Osasuna2217142449-2510
    Sky Sports

     

    Recap

    Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone reaped the benefits of his own tactical nuances on Saturday as his side moved from the brink of disappointment to a comfortable win, thanks to the late heroics from super-sub Gameiro.

    With the score level at one goal apiece on 81 minutes, the France international converted three times in quick succession and seal a commanding win. And despite some early debate, Eurosport UK cited statistician MisterChip in detailing Gameiro's as the fastest hat-trick in La Liga history:

    The two teams went in scoreless at the break before Belgian star Carrasco powered his team into the lead with a drive through the middle and Alvarez cancelled out his effort following an acute shot from just inside the visitors' box.

    Gameiro was made to wait to make his impact after coming on in the 62nd minute as Fernando Torres and Angel Correa made way, although Kieran Canning of Agence France-Presse hinted at the Frenchman's stake to take a starting spot:

    Los Rojiblancos temporarily moved within a point of Sevilla following their third successive league win, although Real still remain a distant table rival with a gap of seven points separating the two teams.

    Manager Zinedine Zidane was rewarded for showing faith in Morata 33 minutes into Saturday's duel against Espanyol when the striker improved his prolific La Liga record by heading home a superb Isco cross:

    Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to extend his recent hot streak of scoring form in the league for Los Blancos, but the Spanish titans were delighted to welcome Bale back from injury, via Real Madrid TV presenter Phil Kitromilides:

    Bale brought a touch of class to the melee for the final 20 minutes and managed to get on the scoresheet in the 83rd minute, thanks to a wonderfully threaded through ball from puppeteer Isco.

    Zidane will undoubtedly find some comfort in managing his side to a second consecutive clean sheet at the Santiago Bernabeu, while Espanyol have suffered back-to-back league losses for the first time this term.

