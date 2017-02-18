La Liga Results 2017 Week 23: Final Scores and Updated Table After Saturday

MIGUEL RIOPA/Getty Images

It was a fruitful venture for both Madrid powerhouses on Saturday as Atletico emerged 4-1 victors at Sporting Gijon before bitter rivals Real restored a four-point lead at the summit after beating Espanyol 2-0.

Yannick Carrasco opened the scoring for Atleti before Sergio Alvarez levelled for Sporting just minutes later, but a five-minute hat-trick from substitute Kevin Gameiro sealed three points for Los Rojiblancos late on at El Molinon.

Alvaro Morata set Real on their way to victory over Espanyol in his first La Liga start of 2017 before Gareth Bale scored on his return from injury to seal a 2-0 result after having sat on the sidelines for almost three months.

Third-placed Sevilla play host to Eibar in La Liga's late fixture after Alaves make their way to relegation-threatened Deportivo La Coruna and hope to bounce back from their recent 6-0 humiliation at home to Barcelona.

Read on for a breakdown of Saturday's scores and results from the Spanish top flight, complete with a look at La Liga's latest standings.

2016-17 La Liga: Saturday's Week 23 Results Home Score Away Sporting Gijon 1-4 Atletico Madrid Real Madrid 2-0 Espanyol Deportivo La Coruna 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET Alaves Sevilla 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET Eibar Sky Sports

2016-17 La Liga Standings Position Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Real Madrid 21 16 4 1 56 18 +38 52 2 Barcelona 22 14 6 2 61 18 +43 48 3 Sevilla 22 14 4 4 44 28 +16 46 4 Atletico Madrid 23 13 6 4 43 19 +24 45 5 Real Sociedad 22 13 2 7 36 31 +5 41 6 Villarreal 22 9 9 4 29 15 +14 36 7 Athletic Club 22 10 5 7 28 26 +2 35 8 Eibar 22 10 5 7 36 29 +7 35 9 Espanyol 23 8 8 7 30 31 -1 32 10 Celta Vigo 21 9 3 9 33 36 -3 30 11 Las Palmas 22 7 7 8 31 33 -2 28 12 Alaves 22 6 9 7 21 28 -7 27 13 Real Betis 22 6 6 10 22 35 -13 24 14 Malaga 22 5 8 9 29 36 -7 23 15 Valencia 21 5 5 11 29 40 -11 20 16 Deportivo La Coruna 21 4 7 10 26 34 -8 19 17 Leganes 22 4 6 12 15 37 -22 18 18 Sporting Gijon 23 4 4 15 25 47 -22 16 19 Granada 23 3 7 13 21 49 -28 16 20 Osasuna 22 1 7 14 24 49 -25 10 Sky Sports

Recap

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone reaped the benefits of his own tactical nuances on Saturday as his side moved from the brink of disappointment to a comfortable win, thanks to the late heroics from super-sub Gameiro.

With the score level at one goal apiece on 81 minutes, the France international converted three times in quick succession and seal a commanding win. And despite some early debate, Eurosport UK cited statistician MisterChip in detailing Gameiro's as the fastest hat-trick in La Liga history:

The two teams went in scoreless at the break before Belgian star Carrasco powered his team into the lead with a drive through the middle and Alvarez cancelled out his effort following an acute shot from just inside the visitors' box.

Gameiro was made to wait to make his impact after coming on in the 62nd minute as Fernando Torres and Angel Correa made way, although Kieran Canning of Agence France-Presse hinted at the Frenchman's stake to take a starting spot:

Los Rojiblancos temporarily moved within a point of Sevilla following their third successive league win, although Real still remain a distant table rival with a gap of seven points separating the two teams.

Manager Zinedine Zidane was rewarded for showing faith in Morata 33 minutes into Saturday's duel against Espanyol when the striker improved his prolific La Liga record by heading home a superb Isco cross:

Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to extend his recent hot streak of scoring form in the league for Los Blancos, but the Spanish titans were delighted to welcome Bale back from injury, via Real Madrid TV presenter Phil Kitromilides:

Bale brought a touch of class to the melee for the final 20 minutes and managed to get on the scoresheet in the 83rd minute, thanks to a wonderfully threaded through ball from puppeteer Isco.

Zidane will undoubtedly find some comfort in managing his side to a second consecutive clean sheet at the Santiago Bernabeu, while Espanyol have suffered back-to-back league losses for the first time this term.