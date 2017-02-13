Picking a Greatest All-Brazil Combined Barcelona vs. PSG XI

1 of 13

LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

The Champions League gets back under way this week, and one of the key ties sees Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain lock horns once again.

Both sides have plenty of similarities and connections: they're both second place in their respective league tables this season, both have Spanish managers and both have a Uruguayan striker chasing hard for the Golden Shoe this year in Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez.

But they also have something else in common, something that has increased in more recent years: a love of signing Brazilian players, more than one of whom have represented both these giants of European football.

Here's our pick of the best to have played for either side, originating from (or playing at international level for, so no Thiago Motta, for example) the land of the Selecao.