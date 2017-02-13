Picking a Greatest All-Brazil Combined Barcelona vs. PSG XI
Picking a Greatest All-Brazil Combined Barcelona vs. PSG XI
The Champions League gets back under way this week, and one of the key ties sees Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain lock horns once again.
Both sides have plenty of similarities and connections: they're both second place in their respective league tables this season, both have Spanish managers and both have a Uruguayan striker chasing hard for the Golden Shoe this year in Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez.
But they also have something else in common, something that has increased in more recent years: a love of signing Brazilian players, more than one of whom have represented both these giants of European football.
Here's our pick of the best to have played for either side, originating from (or playing at international level for, so no Thiago Motta, for example) the land of the Selecao.
GK: Vasconcellos, FCB
There wasn't a lot of competition for the goalkeeper spot. Alright, there was none. At all.
One Brazilian stopper has represented either side down the years: the magnificently named Jaguare de Bescecoune Vasconcellos.
He played for Barca for a single season, 1934/35, and other than knowing he played for three years for Marseille shortly afterward, there's very, very little to say, other than ohaime-passion.com have a photo of Vasconcellos wearing a hat during a match.
We promise, the rest of the team gets somewhat more interesting (and contemporary).
RB: Dani Alves, FCB
There was more of a battle for right-back in terms of options, but still no question as to who was finest: former Barcelona man Dani Alves, now of Juventus.
An excellent proponent of the offensive full-back role, Alves had the physicality and athleticism to impact in both halves of the pitch non-stop for the Catalan side and dominated that flank for season after season.
Adept at crossing, excellent in link play in the channels and aggressive with his defensive work, he was a huge part of the team until his departure in summer 2016.
Juliano Belletti and Adriano were positional rivals for our team.
CB: Thiago Silva, PSG
Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil captain (for a spell, at least) Thiago Silva is a straightforward choice in the heart of the defence. Indeed, centre-back is entirely the dominion of the French club.
Silva has spent the past five seasons in Paris and has, for the most part, been an excellent and reliable protector of the team. He's rock solid in the air and quick across the ground.
Injuries have hampered him from time to time, but Silva is still largely seen by many as one of the world's foremost centre-backs.
CB: David Luiz, PSG
Alex and Marquinhos were the alternatives, but David Luiz has always been a step ahead of both in terms of quality on show—if not always consistency.
At PSG, he was Thiago Silva's partner for a little more than two years—between signing from and rejoining Chelsea—while also being a key part of Brazil's back line during most of that period.
His composure and technique in possession is as much a part of his game as actual defensive work, making Luiz one of the most progressive defenders around and an initial outlet for his team. It might not be to everyone's taste, but Luiz has never had any shortage of offers for his services.
LB: Maxwell, FCB and PSG
The first of our selections to play for both clubs, left-back Maxwell spent two-and-a-half seasons at Barcelona before joining PSG in 2011/12, where he has remained since.
While he played plenty at the Camp Nou, it is since moving to Parc des Princes that Maxwell has really become an established first choice, even with infrequent battles for his position from new signings.
Extremely comfortable with the ball at his feet, Maxwell is still in good physical shape at age 35 and can consider himself unfortunate not to have won more than 10 caps for the national team.
DM: Edmilson, FCB
Holding midfielder isn't a spot with too much competition, but it's certainly an important one given the offensive options elsewhere in the team.
Barcelona know a thing or two about top-class central midfielders, and Edmilson was their man of choice (on and off) from 2004 to 2008, with his biggest role coming in the 05/06 campaign as he helped the side to Champions League success.
Tough-tackling, capable of playing in defence and with the stamina to run all game, it's arguable that only injuries prevented him from making an even bigger impact during his career than he managed.
AM: Rai, PSG
Into the more adventurous areas of midfield and our first name is a Brazilian hero from the late 80s and 90s, Rai.
The younger brother of the legendary Socrates, Rai moved from Sao Paulo to PSG in 1993 and played five seasons in France, during which time he won the Cup Winners' Cup with his team and also captained Brazil in the 1994 World Cup—though by the time of the final he had lost his place in the starting XI.
Rai was a creative genius, capable of scoring buckets of goals from midfield, and he would have been good enough for any of Europe's biggest sides.
CM: Rivaldo, FCB
A must-have player for his contributions for Barcelona, Rivaldo was an enigmatic and powerful presence whether in midfield, on the flank or as a second forward.
His penchant for the spectacular made him an extremely watchable player, with skills and showboating as prevalent as his ability to hammer in shots and take unstoppable set pieces. A determined and aggressive character, Rivaldo won the Ballon d'Or in 1999.
After leaving Barca, he played for AC Milan and then embarked on a globetrotting trail taking in the likes of Mogi Mirim (Brazil), Bunyodkor (Uzbekistan), AEK Athens (Greece) and Kabuscorp (Angola).
WF: Neymar, FCB
No introductions needed for Neymar; currently one of Barcelona's world-class front three and one of the most marketable names in sport, he's a hugely enjoyable talent to watch.
Trickery, goals, set-piece prowess, aggression and great acceleration make him one of the standout candidates to decide the tie against PSG when the sides meet over two legs.
WF: Ronaldinho, PSG and FCB
There's no doubt that Ronaldinho came to worldwide recognition and acclaim through his exploits with Barcelona, but before he had La Liga applauding, he was taking Ligue 1 by storm while at Paris Saint-Germain.
The mercurial No. 10 was a complete attacker, mixing acceleration and close control with incomparable footwork and the ability to relentlessly score goals, winning the Ballon d'Or in 2005, two Liga titles and the Champions League while in Spain.
A player whose talents and style will never be forgotten.
CF: Ronaldo, FCB
A single season in Barcelona is all the great Ronaldo had, but what a year it was.
As detailed here by Graham Hunter for Bleacher Report, Ronaldo's lone campaign in the Camp Nou was marred by injury, contract wrangles and backroom disputes, yet the player tore teams apart to the tune of 47 goals in 49 games.
There's plenty of competition for the striker role, but when you're up against Ronaldo, second-best is the glass ceiling.
Subs
Our five-man bench naturally has no goalkeeper, what with there being something of a shortage and all, but it has plenty of talent and diversity all the same.
Centre-back: Marquinhos, PSG
Full-back: Juliano Belletti, FCB
Midfield: Leonardo, PSG
Forward: Romario, FCB
Forward: Sonny Anderson, FCB.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!