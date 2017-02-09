Ranking the Most Entertaining Leagues in World Football

2 of 13

DOMINIQUE FAGET/Getty Images

While several second-tier competitions can be classed as good quality or impressive, they lack the absolute edge of excitement that is found only at the pinnacle of each nation's league system. For that reason, only top flights were included.

One or two areas of the criteria used are subjective, including the newsworthiness of each league and their reputation for producing exciting young players, but much of it is drawn from factual data.

The biggest transfer fees, average goals per game in the league, highest value XI by market value and attendances are all factored in.

Each league was scored from one to 10 in each area, with the highest or best in each area guaranteed a 10; for example, the Swiss Super League averages 3.4 goals per game, higher than any other league, so it scored a 10. Every other league scored nine or lower according to how many fewer goals they see on average.

The scores for each area are then totalled and divided, giving a final average score across the board for each league with which they can be ranked accordingly.

Sources include Transfermarkt (inc. Value XI), WorldFootball.net (seasonal goal averages), WhoScored.com and Soccerway.