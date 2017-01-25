Antoine Griezmann to Voice Superman in French Version of 'The Lego Batman Movie'

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid star striker Antoine Griezmann isn't just taking his talents to the pitch. On Wednesday, the France international announced that he will voice the character of Superman in the French version of The Lego Batman Movie:

The 25-year-old has flourished on the international soccer stage due to his current and extremely successful spell with Atletico.

Since signing with the club in 2014, Griezmann has scored 71 goals in 117 appearances.

While he appeared in three matches for the French during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, his international coming-out party wasn't until the 2016 European Championships, when he scored six goals in six matches.

He was one of the leaders of a team that made the Euro final, but the hosts France fell short in a 1-0 loss to Portugal.

Griezmann won't be the only French soccer star that will be making an appearance in the Lego movie. Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi will be The Flash, per AS.



