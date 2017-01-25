    World FootballDownload App

    Antoine Griezmann to Voice Superman in French Version of 'The Lego Batman Movie'

    BILBAO, SPAIN - JANUARY 22: Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid celebrates after scoring goal during the La Liga match between Athletic Club Bilbao and Atletico Madrid at San Mames Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)
    Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images
    Joe PantornoFeatured ColumnistJanuary 26, 2017

    Atletico Madrid star striker Antoine Griezmann isn't just taking his talents to the pitch. On Wednesday, the France international announced that he will voice the character of Superman in the French version of The Lego Batman Movie:

    The 25-year-old has flourished on the international soccer stage due to his current and extremely successful spell with Atletico.

    Since signing with the club in 2014, Griezmann has scored 71 goals in 117 appearances.

    While he appeared in three matches for the French during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, his international coming-out party wasn't until the 2016 European Championships, when he scored six goals in six matches.

    He was one of the leaders of a team that made the Euro final, but the hosts France fell short in a 1-0 loss to Portugal.

    Griezmann won't be the only French soccer star that will be making an appearance in the Lego movie. Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi will be The Flash, per AS.

       

    Stats courtesy of SoccerBase.com.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 