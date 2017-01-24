B/R Experts: Big-Game Predictions for January 24-26
After another weekend of gripping league action, it's the cup competitions that take centre stage.
Bleacher Report's Dean Jones has his finger on the pulse of English football and will give his verdict on the EFL Cup games, Italian football guru Adam Digby is charged with the task of deciphering what's going on in the Coppa Italia, and Spanish expert Karl Matchett looks after the Copa del Rey.
Napoli vs. Fiorentina
Buoyed by some excellent recent results, this Coppa Italia quarter-final clash is a mouthwatering meeting between two in-form sides.
The visitors will be without skipper and defensive linchpin Gonzalo Rodriguez after he was ruled out with injury, but former Aston Villa man Carlos Sanchez was superb in the wins over Juventus and Chievo.
For Napoli, the forward play of Dries Mertens and Jose Callejon has been phenomenal, with the former likely to be the first goalscorer here.
However, Napoli have been poor at the back in their last few outings, particularly with Kalidou Koulibaly away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.
As a result of both that and coach Maurizio Sarri's desire for a Champions League berth, he may rest a number of players, meaning a Fiorentina upset could be on the cards.
Prediction: 1-2
First goalscorer: Dries Mertens
Liverpool vs. Southampton
It is difficult to have any faith in Liverpool right now , o Southampton have to believe they can take this final step to Wembley Stadium.
The EFL Cup semi-final second leg is perfectly set up, as the visitors hold a one-goal advantage from the first tie.
It means Liverpool have to take the game to the Claude Puel's side—but Saints are so good on the break that it could leave Jurgen Klopp with a tactical dilemma.
There is no doubt the Reds are missing Sadio Mane, particularly as Adam Lallana's goal involvement has dropped off this month.
Southampton will desperately hope Virgil van Dijk overcomes an injury to start this clash. They are producing good team performances but still rely on his steel at the back.
The weight of expectation on Liverpool will be huge, and after a run of one win from six games for the Reds, an upset could be on the cards.
Prediction: 1-1
First goalscorer: Philippe Coutinho
Eibar vs. Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid are in a strong position thanks to a thumping 3-0 first-leg victory, and it's difficult to imagine Diego Simeone's side letting such a lead slip.
No doubt there will be changes in personnel to rotate the side, but La Liga is out of Atleti's grasp this season, so the Copa del Rey is their real opportunity to fight for silverware.
As such, even if Eibar produce a big performance, there shouldn't be any danger of a complete overhaul and upset, and the Basque side were run somewhat ragged by the end of the game against Barcelona on Sunday.
Prediction: 1-1
First goalscorer: Sergi Enrich
Celta Vigo vs. Real Madrid
After a couple of below-par performances of late and a spate of injuries, Real Madrid suddenly look far from the invincible-seeming side that went 40 games undefeated up until only a couple of weeks ago.
Celta Vigo hold a 2-1 lead from the first leg and will have to strike a balance between not gifting easy chances to Real and offering an offensive threat of their own.
After all, Real's soft underbelly is in the full-back areas in particular at present, so sitting back only invites pressure. But this is Real Madrid, and huge quality remains.
Zinedine Zidane has demanded more, and this is the perfect occasion to show the team's resilience as well as technical excellence.
Prediction: 1-3
First goalscorer: Cristiano Ronaldo
Juventus vs. AC Milan
Here we go again. Juventus rounded back into form this weekend, with coach Massimiliano Allegri abandoning his usual caution and fielding Mario Mandzukic, Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain and Juan Cuadrado together in attack. That saw them sweep a previously impressive Lazio team aside on Sunday, but the visit of AC Milan is likely to prove to be a much sterner test.
The Rossoneri have beaten the Turin giants in their two meetings this term, Vincenzo Montella's men adding a Supercoppa Italia triumph to October's Serie A win at the San Siro.
However, a visit to Juventus Stadium—plus the likelihood of both coaches rotating their starting XIs—will give the home side a clear advantage.
Deeper and more complete than their young opponents, perhaps a 1-0 Juventus win is the most likely outcome, with a Mandzukic goal lending some value to that result.
Prediction: 1-0
First goalscorer: Mario Mandzukic
Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad
Back in the winning groove, Barcelona will be big favourites to win at home and move through to the semi-finals after winning 1-0 at the Anoeta Stadium in the first leg.
With Neymar back among the goals and Lionel Messi on fire of late, it's hard to see anything else happening—but Sergio Busquets' injury could give Real Sociedad a glimmer of hope.
It's Busquets who holds together the centre—even when not on top form—and that's the area the visitors will try to exploit.
Prediction: 2-0
First goalscorer: Luis Suarez
Manchester United vs. Hull City
It is going to take one of the performances of the season for Hull City to stop Jose Mourinho from reaching his first cup final with Manchester United.
There is no doubt that manager Marco Silva has raised the level of performance since taking charge, but the Tigers are trailing 2-0 from the first leg—and United haven't conceded two goals in the same game since a trip to Fenerbahce in November.
Given that United have little need to take the game to their hosts, it is easy to foresee a scenario where Mourinho simply orders his team to put in a disciplined, professional performance to book their place at Wembley.
In other words, this game could be boring. In terms of a spectacle, a first-half Hull goal will be needed to open the game up.
Prediction: 0-0
