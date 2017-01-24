B/R Experts: Big-Game Predictions for January 24-26

2 of 8

Armando Franca/Associated Press

Buoyed by some excellent recent results, this Coppa Italia quarter-final clash is a mouthwatering meeting between two in-form sides.

The visitors will be without skipper and defensive linchpin Gonzalo Rodriguez after he was ruled out with injury, but former Aston Villa man Carlos Sanchez was superb in the wins over Juventus and Chievo.

For Napoli, the forward play of Dries Mertens and Jose Callejon has been phenomenal, with the former likely to be the first goalscorer here.

However, Napoli have been poor at the back in their last few outings, particularly with Kalidou Koulibaly away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

As a result of both that and coach Maurizio Sarri's desire for a Champions League berth, he may rest a number of players, meaning a Fiorentina upset could be on the cards.

Prediction: 1-2

First goalscorer: Dries Mertens