2017 MLS Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions and Full Selection Order

While the January transfer window is in full swing in European soccer, the crown jewel of MLS offseason is just around the corner, the MLS SuperDraft.

Below, we'll break down a first-round mock draft and break down the full draft order.

2017 MLS SuperDraft Mock Selections Pick Team Player 1 Minnesota United Jeremy Ebobisse, F, Duke 2 Atlanta United FC Abu Danladi, F, UCLA 3 Chicago Fire Jackson Yueill, MF, UCLA 4 Houston Dynamo Miles Robinson, D, Syracuse 5 Columbus Crew Chris Odoi-Atsem, D, Maryland 6 San Jose Earthquakes Brandon Aubrey, D, Notre Dame 7 Vancouver Whitecaps Nick DePuy, F, UC Santa Barbara 8 Atlanta United FC Reagan Dunk, D, Denver 9 Columbus Crew Niko Hansen, MF/F, New Mexico 10 Portland Timbers Jacori Hayes, MF, Wake Forest 11 Chicago Fire Zeiko Lewis, MF/F, Boston College 12 D.C United Julian Gressel, MF/F, Providence 13 Real Salt Lake Francis de Vries, D, Saint Francis 14 Sporting K.C. Brian Wright, F, Vermont 15 Colorado Rapids Gordon Wild, F, Maryland 16 Seattle Sounders Christian Thierjung, F, California 17 New York Red Bulls Colten Storm, D, North Carolina 18 FC Dallas Walker Hume, D, North Carolina 19 Montreal Impact Brian Nana-Sinkam, D, Stanford 20 New England Revolution Lalas Abubakar, D, Dayton 21 Colorado Rapids Guillermo Delgado, F, Delaware 22 Seattle Sounders Shamit Shome, F, FC Edmonton

Here's a look at the draft order in the second round:

MLS SuperDraft 2nd-Round Order Pick Team 23 Minnesota United 24 Colorado Rapids 25 Chicago Fire 26 Toronto FC 27 Toronto FC 28 San Jose Earthquakes 29 Vancouver Whitecaps 30 Houston Dynamo 31 New England Revolution 32 Portland Timbers 33 Philadelphia Union 34 D.C. United 35 Real Salt Lake 36 Houston Dynamo 37 FC Dallas 38 NYCFC 39 New York Red Bulls 40 FC Dallas 41 Montreal Impact 42 Philadelphia Union 43 D.C. United 44 Seattle Sounders

There may not be a consensus top pick in this year's draft, but four names tend to hover around the early picks: Jeremy Ebobisse, Abu Danladi, Jackson Yueill and Miles Robinson.

So who are these guys?

Ebobisse is arguably the safest forward in this draft and maybe the top talent available, period. He has been incredibly impressive with the United States under-20 national team, notching nine goals in eight games during the 2016 campaign, per

Ebobisse is one of those jack-of-all-trades forwards, capable of just about anything in just about any system. That has to be music to an expansion club’s ears. Of course in this he lacks specialization, but that certainly hasn’t hurt Wright-Phillips, who’s banked on his all-around game to become one of the most lethal scorers in MLS history. Ebobisse has that in him if he can find a creative system that can generate looks. The good news? He’s malleable, skilled and endlessly technical. As far as picks go, it gets no safer than Ebobisse, who’s ready to go now.

