2017 MLS Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions and Full Selection Order

While the January transfer window is in full swing in European soccer, the crown jewel of MLS offseason is just around the corner, the MLS SuperDraft.
Below, we'll break down a first-round mock draft and break down the full draft order.
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|1
|Minnesota United
|Jeremy Ebobisse, F, Duke
|2
|Atlanta United FC
|Abu Danladi, F, UCLA
|3
|Chicago Fire
|Jackson Yueill, MF, UCLA
|4
|Houston Dynamo
|Miles Robinson, D, Syracuse
|5
|Columbus Crew
|Chris Odoi-Atsem, D, Maryland
|6
|San Jose Earthquakes
|Brandon Aubrey, D, Notre Dame
|7
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|Nick DePuy, F, UC Santa Barbara
|8
|Atlanta United FC
|Reagan Dunk, D, Denver
|9
|Columbus Crew
|Niko Hansen, MF/F, New Mexico
|10
|Portland Timbers
|Jacori Hayes, MF, Wake Forest
|11
|Chicago Fire
|Zeiko Lewis, MF/F, Boston College
|12
|D.C United
|Julian Gressel, MF/F, Providence
|13
|Real Salt Lake
|Francis de Vries, D, Saint Francis
|14
|Sporting K.C.
|Brian Wright, F, Vermont
|15
|Colorado Rapids
|Gordon Wild, F, Maryland
|16
|Seattle Sounders
|Christian Thierjung, F, California
|17
|New York Red Bulls
|Colten Storm, D, North Carolina
|18
|FC Dallas
|Walker Hume, D, North Carolina
|19
|Montreal Impact
|Brian Nana-Sinkam, D, Stanford
|20
|New England Revolution
|Lalas Abubakar, D, Dayton
|21
|Colorado Rapids
|Guillermo Delgado, F, Delaware
|22
|Seattle Sounders
|Shamit Shome, F, FC Edmonton
Here's a look at the draft order in the second round:
|Pick
|Team
|23
|Minnesota United
|24
|Colorado Rapids
|25
|Chicago Fire
|26
|Toronto FC
|27
|Toronto FC
|28
|San Jose Earthquakes
|29
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|30
|Houston Dynamo
|31
|New England Revolution
|32
|Portland Timbers
|33
|Philadelphia Union
|34
|D.C. United
|35
|Real Salt Lake
|36
|Houston Dynamo
|37
|FC Dallas
|38
|NYCFC
|39
|New York Red Bulls
|40
|FC Dallas
|41
|Montreal Impact
|42
|Philadelphia Union
|43
|D.C. United
|44
|Seattle Sounders
There may not be a consensus top pick in this year's draft, but four names tend to hover around the early picks: Jeremy Ebobisse, Abu Danladi, Jackson Yueill and Miles Robinson.
So who are these guys?
Ebobisse is arguably the safest forward in this draft and maybe the top talent available, period. He has been incredibly impressive with the United States under-20 national team, notching nine goals in eight games during the 2016 campaign, per
Ebobisse is one of those jack-of-all-trades forwards, capable of just about anything in just about any system. That has to be music to an expansion club’s ears. Of course in this he lacks specialization, but that certainly hasn’t hurt Wright-Phillips, who’s banked on his all-around game to become one of the most lethal scorers in MLS history. Ebobisse has that in him if he can find a creative system that can generate looks. The good news? He’s malleable, skilled and endlessly technical. As far as picks go, it gets no safer than Ebobisse, who’s ready to go now.
You can follow Timothy Rapp on Twitter.