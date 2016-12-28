Samir Nasri Under Anti-Doping Investigation: Latest Details and Comments

Samir Nasri is reportedly the subject of an anti-doping investigation, after the Manchester City midfielder was rumoured to have received an intravenous drip while visiting an American clinic last week.

A report from Spanish publication El Pais (h/t James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph) reported the anti-doping agency in Spain, known as AEPSAD, has started an investigation.

Ducker spelled out how Nasri, currently on loan at La Liga club Sevilla, may have violated anti-doping laws if he was treated by an IV drip: "Under World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules, only intravenous infusions of up to 50 millilitres are allowed unless there is clear medical reason, such as a hospital admission, or if an athlete has a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE)."

The claims Nasri received treatment via a drip unfolded in a public way on social media channels Tuesday evening. Things began with the clinic, known as "Drip Doctors" based in Los Angeles, tweeting Nasri had visited the facility and undergone treatment:

We provided @SamNasri19 a concierge Immunity IV Drip to keep him hydrated & in top health during his busy soccer season with @SevillaFC 💧💯 pic.twitter.com/bfDNeM5vQu — Drip Doctors (@DripDoctors) December 27, 2016

The Drip Doctors tweet then "led to a series of explicit tweets from Nasri’s own Twitter account, which were quickly deleted," per Ducker. The player himself eventually stated his online account had been hacked:

My account got hacked sorry about what happen earlier — Samir Nasri Official (@SamNasri19) December 28, 2016

As for Nasri's clubs, a Sevilla spokesman told the Telegraph the club will speak with the Frenchman after Spain's winter break, per Ducker. However, Nasri's parent club has offered no comment as of yet.

The incident is one more dubious chapter in a career filled with pitfalls for the talented yet erratic Nasri. Questions regarding the former Marseille and Arsenal playmaker's temperament have previously surfaced at both club and international level.

He was banned for three international matches after incidents with France at UEFA Euro 2012. Back in 2015, Les Bleus manager Didier Deschamps had this to say about Nasri during an interview with RMC Sport (h/t MailOnline's Nicholas Godden): "If a person who is an example of sincerity and frankness told me something, I'd consider it, but Nasri is not that type of person."



Meanwhile, ex-Arsenal team-mate William Gallas was engaged in a longstanding feud with Nasri at club level.

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images Concerns about Nasri's attitude saw him frozen out at international level.

A loan move to Sevilla was supposed to revive Nasri's career after City boss Pep Guardiola was said to be unhappy with the player's physical condition this summer, per David McDonnell of the Daily Mirror.

Yet Nasri has since impressed at Sevilla, with the Spanish club even reportedly considering a permanent deal, despite the player's £21 million price tag, according to another report from Ducker.

This latest incident could scupper Nasri's chances of staying in Spain and finally getting his career back on track.