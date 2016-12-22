Chelsea vs. Bournemouth: Antonio Conte's Key Pre-Match Press Conference Comments

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has revealed that Blues legend Frank Lampard wants to continue his playing career.

Lampard visited the west London club on Wednesday to rendezvous with former team-mates and meet up with Conte, and it was there he told the Blues boss he's not ready to hang up his boots just yet.

The former England international is set to leave Major League Soccer side New York City FC when his contract expires at the end of December, but Conte told reporters at a press conference on Thursday that the Blues icon is looking for a new club in 2017, per Chelsea’s official Twitter feed:

Conte on Lampard's visit to training yesterday: 'It was very nice to see him, he's a legend, and I found him on good form.' #CFC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 22, 2016

Conte says Lampard wants to continue to play football and it is best to ask him about his future. #CFC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 22, 2016

Although Chelsea fans would welcome Lampard back to the club with open arms, the 38-year-old is likely to continue life away from the Premier League before his imminent retirement.

During his time with NYCFC, Lampard scored 15 goals in just 31 appearances, according to Soccerway, suggesting there’s still life in his heavily experienced legs.

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Conte faced the press ahead of Chelsea's Boxing Day clash with Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge, and although the Blues are red-hot favourites to extend their domestic winning run to 12 matches, Conte is taking nothing for granted.

The Italian said he is a big fan of Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe and praised the way his team play:

Conte on Eddie Howe: 'He's a really good manager. He's young and he's doing very well.' #CFC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 22, 2016

Conte says he has been studying Bournemouth and he sees a very good team who always try to play. #CFC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 22, 2016

Chelsea will be without key man N'Golo Kante and Premier League top scorer Diego Costa for the visit of the Cherries, which will be a huge boost to the visitors.

Michy Batshuayi is the favourite to deputise for the Spaniard up front, after Conte revealed he's looking to give the young Belgian more game time this term:

Conte: 'Michy is working very well. We must be patient with him. The next step for him is to play more this season.' #CFC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 22, 2016

But Chelsea could look elsewhere to replace their star man, as Conte explained there are several solutions to their problem:

Conte says Kante and Costa are important players but work is being done in training this week to maintain our good form on Boxing Day. #CFC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 22, 2016

Conte: 'I have four days to evaluate the situation and find the best solution. We have different solutions to replace Costa and Kante.' #CFC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 22, 2016

The Blues boss has no fresh injury concerns ahead of Boxing Day, and despite having two key players watching on, three points look all but guaranteed based on recent form.

Chelsea have been simply irresistible over the past few months, with their six-point lead atop the table more than justified.

Bournemouth will prove a stern test for the title favourites on Monday, before rounding off the Christmas period by welcoming Stoke City to Stamford Bridge on Dec. 31 and travelling to Tottenham Hotspur four days later.